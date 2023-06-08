BMTC GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Français

News provided by

BMTC Group Inc.

08 Jun, 2023, 17:32 ET

MONTREAL, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 27th, 2023 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:

Votes for

Votes withheld

  #

%

  #

%

André Bérard

28 043 494

98.67 %

376 929

1.33 %

Lucien Bouchard

28 088 278

98.83 %

332 145

1.17 %

Gabriel Castiglio

28 401 442

99.93 %

18 981

0.07 %

Anne-Marie Leclair

28 039 954

99.93 %

380 469

1.34 %

Yves Des Groseillers

27 915 605

98.31 %

497 818

1.75 %

Charles Des Groseillers

27 855 981

98.30 %

564 442

1.99 %

Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers

27 910 853

98.31 %

509 570

1.79 %

Tony Fionda

28 400 092

99.93 %

20 331

0.07 %


BMTC Group Inc. is a company governed the Business Companies Act (Quebec). Its registered office and principal place of business is located at 8500 Place Marien, Montréal East, Quebec, H1B 5W8. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company, through its subsidiary Le Corbusier-Concorde S.E.C.  and its division Tanguay, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances and electronic products, in Quebec.

SOURCE BMTC Group Inc.

For further information: Mrs. Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMTC Group inc., (514) 648-5757

Organization Profile

BMTC Group Inc.