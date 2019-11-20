BMO Wins Multiple Awards for Excellence in Supplier Diversity

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group's Supplier Diversity Program this month received top honours from two leading organizations dedicated to supporting diverse businesses and professionals.

"Our Supplier Diversity Program is an example of what makes BMO so special and the positive impact we can have on our communities as we Boldly Grow the Good in business and life," said Andrew Cieslak, Global Chief Procurement Officer, BMO Financial Group. "I want to thank everyone for being proactive and building the strong relationships we have with all of our diverse suppliers as we continue to strive for a society with zero barriers to inclusion."

On November 14, Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Canada, a non-profit organization connecting Canadian women-owned businesses with corporate and government buyers across North America, honoured BMO's Procurement team with its Most Improved Supplier Diversity Program award. The prestigious award recognizes the efforts of the Supplier Diversity Program to grow the bank's business with certified, diverse women entrepreneurs. It also celebrates the BMO for Women program, which is an industry leader in offering women entrepreneurs thought leadership, support, partnership, networking, education and more.

As part of the WBE Canada's 10th Anniversary Awards Gala, BMO was recognized for its contributions as a founding member of the organization.

"These awards underscore all the hard work we've put into our commitment to foster an inclusive society," said Catherine Grosz, Manager of Supplier Diversity, BMO Financial Group, who in 2018 received the WBE Canada Supplier Diversity Champion of the Year award. "We've always been a leader in supporting diverse businesses across Canada and the U.S., and we're honoured to have that work recognized."

On November 8, the Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC) — which helps link LGBT+ businesses in Canada to the wider business community — presented BMO with its National Corporation of the Year award. The award recognizes the bank's efforts to help drive economic growth in the LGBT+ community.

BMO's longstanding commitment to diversity is reflected through its Supplier Diversity Program, which builds long-term relationships with diverse suppliers and ensures that qualified minority, women, veteran, persons with disabilities, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and Indigenous-owned businesses have equal opportunity to compete for the bank's business.

Fostering diversity and inclusion is one of BMO's fundamental values. The bank promotes a culture of inclusivity and acceptance in its day-to-day operations and its partnerships with diverse suppliers hold it accountable to the communities it serves.

