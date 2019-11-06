BMO Wins Aite Group's 2019 Cash Management and Payments Innovation Award for Digital Channel Capabilities

BMO is the first financial institution in Canada to offer a full range of biometric authenticators via its mobile app for commercial banking customers

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced it has received Aite Group's 2019 Impact Innovation Award for Cash Management and Payments for Digital Channel Capabilities. The award recognizes the bank's efforts to deliver a leading experience for online business banking customers across channels.

Aite Group's Impact Innovation Awards in Cash Management and Payments celebrates innovation achieved by financial institutions that are introducing new products, capabilities, or levels of automation and effectiveness that bring the industry one step closer to next-generation banking.

"Across BMO, we're focused on creating and investing in services that deliver great experiences for our customers," said Sharon Haward-Laird, Head, North American Treasury & Payment Solutions, BMO Financial Group. "This award speaks to that commitment and our teams' ability to push the envelope and be change makers."

BMO was recognized for reimagining the online experience for commercial banking customers and delivering:

Biometric ID and mobile: The new business banking app provides added convenience by allowing payments to be approved while on-the-go. It also features biometric options – fingerprint, retina, voice, and face identification – for authentication on both desktop and mobile. This is a first for a financial institution in Canada .

For more information on BMO Online Banking for Business and how it can help, visit:

https://www.bmo.com/main/business/online-banking-business

