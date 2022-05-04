As Co-Heads, they will be responsible for advancing BMO's Private Wealth business in Canada by driving new business, expanding client relationships, and fostering partnerships across BMO while supporting clients and Private Wealth professionals. The appointment furthers the integrated and unified offering of comprehensive wealth management and advisory services, previously brought together in 2019 when BMO merged its Private Banking and BMO Nesbitt Burns full-service brokerage businesses.

"We are delighted to welcome Meghan and Geoff as our new Co-Heads of Private Wealth Canada," said Mr. Kamanga. "Their dynamic partnership is rooted in a deep and shared belief in the power of client relationships and our pursuit of becoming the firm of choice for the industry's best wealth management professionals. BMO's Canadian Private Wealth business is a driving force of the bank's strategy and we look forward to innovating and advancing the business under Meghan and Geoff's experienced leadership."

Meghan Meger began her career with BMO Private Wealth as Vice President and Senior Private Banker in Calgary in 2004 and has since held several leadership positions, including her most recent role as the firm's Regional President for the Prairies Region.

Geoff Newton joined BMO Nesbitt Burns in 1997 and has held numerous senior management roles within the business, including his most recent mandate as Head, Strategy and Execution. Prior to that, he was Regional President for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Region, where he played a key role in the creation of BMO's Canadian Private Wealth business.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

