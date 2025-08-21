BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for August 2025 Français

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the August 2025 cash for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series") that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds at the close of business on August 28, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on September 3, 2025.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is August 28, 2025.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.040

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.060

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.030

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.045

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.145

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.090

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.070

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.056

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.090

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

0.085

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.050

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZPR.U

0.080

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.060

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.030

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.037

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.055

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.030

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.035

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.044

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.061

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZIC.U

0.045

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.050

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.045

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.030

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.030

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.045

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

0.065

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

0.065

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUAG.U

0.065

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.090

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

0.100

BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZBAL.T

0.050

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.070

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.100

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.110

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

0.140

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.130

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

0.220

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

0.160

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.220

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.145

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.070

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.120

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.070

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.175

BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZGRO.T

0.060

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.080

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.080

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.070

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

0.040

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.200

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

0.175

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

0.180

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.112

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

0.180

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

0.107

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*

ZUCM.U

0.104

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.070

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

0.050

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.045

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.130

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

ZWH.U

0.125

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.105

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.125

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

0.125

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.120

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)

ZWQT

0.085

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGDV

0.034

BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGRT

0.055

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

0.115

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIF

0.050

BMO AAA CLO ETF

ZAAA

0.135

BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZAAA.F

0.134

BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)*

ZAAA.U

0.134

BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF

ZBCB

0.060

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF

ZBDU

0.070

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBDU.F

0.070

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF

ZWGD

0.125

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, and ZPW.U.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds.  Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.  Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.  

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. The ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

