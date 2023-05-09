From coast to coast to coast over 12,000 kids, adults, community organizations and corporations came together in person and virtually to take part in Canada's largest walk supporting youth mental health and well-being. The $3.4 million fundraising goal this year was surpassed, with communities and BMO employees raising a total of $3.5 Million and counting for the expansion of Kids Help Phone services.

This year, a record number of Team BMO members participated, with nearly 10,000 employees, family and friends taking part, representing an incredible 80 per cent of the total registrants for the Walk. Funds raised were also up 27 per cent from 2022, highest ever since BMO started participating in 2013.

"We are inspired by our communities who came together this weekend to raise awareness and funds for mental health support services for young people," said Cameron Fowler, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, BMO. "BMO's commitment to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life and continue making progress for an inclusive society aligns with our long-standing partnership with Kids Help Phone. Participation in this Walk helps send the critical message to young people across the country that their well-being is important. Thank you to the organizers, volunteers and participants who helped make this walk such a success from coast to coast to coast."

BMO has been a partner of Kids Help Phone since its founding and continues to support its mission to transform Canada's youth mental health ecosystem. Since 1989, BMO and its employees have raised more than $40 million for Kids Help Phone. Earlier this year, BMO pledged $15 million to the Kids Help Phone's #FeelOutLoud campaign, a historic, national movement anchored by a fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $300 million to expand access to e-mental services for young people in every corner of Canada by 2024. BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk and the recent investment in the #FeelOutLoud campaign reinforces BMO's mission to keep Boldly Growing the Good in business and in life.

"It's incredible to see families, friends and colleagues come together all across Canada and rally the much-needed support for youth mental health," said Katherine Hay, President and CEO, Kids Help Phone. "There is a crisis for youth and mental health right now and this event galvanizes a country in support of young people as the demand for youth mental health services increases every single day. Thank you Team BMO and participants across Canada for ensuring there's a place for young people to feel out loud about any issue, and any feeling, no matter how big or small, without judgement."

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 multilingual, national e-mental health service offering professional counselling, live chat, volunteer-led text-based support as well as information and referrals for young people. KHP has many different free and confidential access points and platforms for young people to reach out, as young as 5 – 27, including professional phone counselling available now in over 100 languages. The donations raised from the Walk are crucial to maintaining this valuable service and ensuring every young person can access the support they need in the way they need it most.

If you or someone you know needs support call 1-800-668-6868 or visit call https://kidshelpphone.ca/call.

To donate to the BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk and #FeelOutLoud campaign, visit https://kidshelpphone.akaraisin.com/ui/bmowalksokidscantalk/pledge/sponsor/start

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and more inclusive society.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national, e-mental health service offering free, confidential, bilingual support to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we offer millions of youth a trusted space to connect for support through phone, text or self-directed resources in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to feel out loud and get the support they need, when they need it most. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

