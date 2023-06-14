TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO today announced it is supporting customers impacted by the wildfires in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, and Ontario with specialized assistance programs to aid those facing financial hardship.

"BMO is expediting relief options for our customers in communities impacted by wildfires across Canada," said Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking, BMO. "We want to ensure taking care of the financial impacts of this disaster are as easy to address as possible for our customers."

Financial relief available to BMO customers impacted by this event include:

Loan and mortgage payment deferral

Loan and mortgage payment protection

Skip-a-payment option on mortgages, instalment loans and credit cards

Support for Canadian Business Banking and Commercial Banking clients via payment deferrals and fee relief where possible. Customers should contact their relationship manager to discuss options or accommodations.

To access BMO's relief options, customers can connect in branch, by phone, or through the support options in BMO's online and mobile banking portals.

BMO is also accepting donations in support of the Canadian Red Cross. BMO customers can donate in branch, online at www.redcross.ca/ or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Scott Doll, [email protected], 773-766-5439