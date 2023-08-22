TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO today announced its support for communities in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories affected by wildfires, with specialized assistance programs to aid those facing financial hardship.

BMO also announced it will contribute $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross and United Way to support relief efforts in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories. Donations to the Canadian Red Cross and United Way will be used to provide emergency and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts to those most affected.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these devastating fires and we are committed to doing our part to help make sure families, businesses and communities get the help they need," said Steve Murphy, Head, Canadian Personal and Business Banking Distribution, BMO. "Customers in communities affected by wildfires can count on BMO to expedite relief options."

Financial relief available to BMO customers affected by this event can include:

Loan and mortgage payment deferral

Loan and mortgage payment protection

Skip-a-payment option on mortgages, instalment loans and credit cards

Support for Canadian Business Banking and Commercial Banking clients via payment deferrals and fee relief where possible. Customers should contact their relationship manager to discuss options or accommodations.

To access BMO's relief options, customers can connect in branch, by phone, or through the support options in BMO's online and mobile banking portals.

BMO is also accepting donations in branches across Canada and online to support the Canadian Red Cross. Learn more by visiting a local branch, online at www.redcross.ca/ or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

