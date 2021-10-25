Ula Ubani, Vice-President, Ombudsperson and Chief Ethics & Conduct Officer, has been recognized for her advocacy for workforce diversity, ethics and inspiring tomorrow's leaders. Ms. Ubani will be celebrated along with 105 honourees in various categories at the virtual Top 100 Awards Gala on Monday, November 25, 2021.

In addition to marking this achievement, BMO is once again sponsoring WXN's Entrepreneurs Award – BMO Entrepreneurs, recognizing 14 women business owners who are growing their businesses while navigating challenging circumstances during the pandemic. The sponsorship is part of BMO's ongoing work to help small businesses make real financial progress, especially those led by women.

Launched in 2003, the Top 100 Awards celebrate the incredible accomplishments of Canada's leading woman executives as well as their organizations and networks. The awards recognize talented leaders in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors as well as inspire the current and next generation of women to push the boundaries of what's possible. The winners are selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada.

As BMO Financial Group's Vice-President, Ombudsperson and Chief Ethics & Conduct Officer, Ms. Ubani holds a unique role in Canadian banking, as the only named Chief Ethics Officer in the sector. Leading a team responsible for setting the bank's ethical expectations globally, she has made her impact felt throughout the organization, embedding integrity into the culture and practice of the bank.

"Ula is a leader who personifies BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life," said Mona Malone, Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of People and Culture, BMO Financial Group. "Ula has played a key role in establishing the bank as a global leader in sustainability, ethics and conduct. While the impact of Ula's work can be seen broadly, it is the true foundation of our culture: doing what is right for our employees, customers, and society as a whole."

Ms. Ubani is a frequent public speaker and is regularly invited to participate in industry roundtables and advisory boards. She is the Chair of the Canadian Centre for Ethics and Corporate Policy, a registered charity focused on promoting the application of ethical values in Canadian organizations. She is also the Vice Chair of the Toronto Swim Club, a non-profit competitive club for youth.

As part of BMO's ongoing support of women-led businesses, the bank offers dedicated initiatives and resources to support women entrepreneurs including:

BMO Celebrating Women 's expanded grant program for women-owned businesses across North America .

's expanded grant program for women-owned businesses across . A $750 million Women in Business Bond solution with proceeds being allocated toward women-owned enterprises as defined in BMO's Sustainable Financing Framework, including micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

Women in Business Bond solution with proceeds being allocated toward women-owned enterprises as defined in BMO's Sustainable Financing Framework, including micro, small and medium-sized businesses. BMOforWomen.com – a dedicated BMO website providing tools and educational resources for women entrepreneurs, including the award-winning 1 podcast series Bold(h)er.

podcast series Bold(h)er. $1.2 million in funding to SheEO – a not-for-profit company which offers financial support to businesses led by women and non-binary people. BMO's financial commitment will allow SheEO to fund all 2021 venture applicant companies working to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

WXN's Top 100 Awards Program includes a virtual two-day Leadership Summit and Gala on November 24 and 25. Please visit the WXN website for more information.

Further information on BMO for Women can be found here and on BMO's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion here.

1BMO for Women's Bold(h)er podcast received recognitions from Hermes Creative Awards Platinum and AVA Gold

About WXN

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, is North America's #1 and only organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. WXN operates in Canada and the U.S.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: For News Media Inquiries: Kelsey Rutherford, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996, Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOMedia

Related Links

www.bmo.com

