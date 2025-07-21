TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO or the "Bank") today announced the pricing of USD 1.0 billion of non-viability contingent capital ("NVCC") Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Limited Recourse Capital Notes, Series 6 (the "LRCNs").

The LRCNs will bear interest at a rate of 6.875 per cent annually, payable quarterly, for the initial period ending, but excluding, November 26, 2030. Thereafter, the interest rate on the LRCNs will reset every five years at a rate equal to the prevailing 5-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus 2.976 per cent. The LRCNs will mature on November 26, 2085. The expected closing date of the offering is July 29, 2025.

On or before the issuance of the LRCNs, the Bank will issue NVCC Non-Cumulative 5-Year Fixed Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 55 ("Preferred Shares Series 55") to be held by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as trustee for BMO LRCN Trust (the "Limited Recourse Trust"). In the case of non-payment of interest, principal or the redemption price on the LRCNs when due or an event of default, the recourse of each LRCN holder will be limited to that holder's proportionate share of the Limited Recourse Trust's assets, which will consist of Preferred Shares Series 55 except in limited circumstances.

The LRCNs may be redeemed at the option of the Bank, with the prior written approval of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada), in whole or in part, on not less than 10 nor more than 60 days' prior notice, every quarter on the interest payment date, commencing on November 26, 2030.

The net proceeds will be contributed to the general funds of the Bank and will be utilized for general banking purposes, which may include the redemption of outstanding capital securities of the Bank and/or repayment of other outstanding liabilities of the Bank, and are expected to qualify as Additional Tier 1 capital of the Bank for regulatory purposes.

BMO Capital Markets Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are the joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is effective. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp. toll-free at 1-888-200-0266; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-471-2526; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533; Barclays Capital Inc. toll-free at 1-888-603-5847 and Mizuho Securities USA LLC toll-free at 1-866-271-7403.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

