BMO awarded for Retail Digital Banking Transformation and Customer Financial Resilience

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO today announced that it has been recognized for its leadership in digital transformation and commitment to helping customers make progress with two Celent Model Bank Awards:

Retail Digital Banking Transformation Award

Customer Financial Resilience Award

Celent's annual Model Bank Awards recognizes the best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in banking.

"BMO is committed to meeting customers where they are with leading digital experiences that help them make real financial progress," said Peter Poon, Head of Canadian Digital Service and Innovation, BMO. "Being recognized for two Celent Model Bank awards highlights our continued focus on helping our customers improve financial outcomes while driving business value as part of our Digital First transformation."

BMO received the Retail Digital Banking Transformation Award for its Canadian Digital Banking (CDB) modernization program. The achievement recognizes BMO's ability to modernize and converge its legacy online and mobile banking platforms for efficiency while enhancing the customer experience to drive improved growth and loyalty outcomes.

BMO also earned the Customer Financial Resilience Award for its commitment to helping customers make real financial progress, grow their savings, and conveniently manage their finances. Three of BMO's innovative digital solutions were recognized: BMO Savings Amplifier; BMO Same Day Grace Alert; and BMO Pre-Authorized Payment Manager.

BMO continues to pave the way as a digitally enabled, future-ready bank, focused on delivering leading digital experiences that help customers make real financial progress. These awards represent another step in BMO's Digital First journey and build on the bank's strong track record of industry recognitions.

For more information about the awards please visit: https://www.celent.com/awards/model-bank/winners

For more information on BMO's tools and resources available to help customers set, track, and manage their personal finances please visit: bmo.com/main/personal

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and more inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Hannah Webster, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996