BMO Private Banking Receives Three Best Private Bank Awards by Global Finance Magazine

BMO Private Banking has been recognized as the Best Private Bank in Canada by Global Finance Magazine since 2016.

The bank was awarded Best Private Bank for Entrepreneurs Globally and Best Private Bank for Entrepreneurs in North America for the first time this year.

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Private Banking, part of BMO Private Wealth, has been awarded Best Private Bank Canada and Best Private Bank for Entrepreneurs Globally and in North America, 2020 by Global Finance magazine. This is the fourth consecutive year BMO Private Banking has been named Best Private Bank in Canada by the publication.

The 2020 Global Finance World's Best Private Banks Awards recognizes BMO Private Banking for its distinguished specialized service focused on helping high-net-worth clients and their families with all of their wealth needs. BMO Private Banking helps clients grow, preserve and protect their wealth through innovative advice-based solutions, including investment management, tax planning, business succession planning, trust and estate services, and philanthropy.

"We are honoured Global Finance Magazine continues to acknowledge BMO Private Banking's commitment to not only meet the wealth needs but to also exceed the expectations of our high-net-worth clients and their families," says Andrew Auerbach, Executive Vice President & Head, BMO Private Wealth Canada and Asia. "By consistently providing best-in-class solutions and tailored advice to our clients through all life stages, we are helping families make the most of the opportunities that wealth creates."

This year's award winners were selected by Global Finance's editorial board and were based on the bank's performance between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019 and will be honoured at the World's Best Private Bank Awards Dinner in New York City in March 2020. A full report on the 2020 Global Finance World's Best Private Banks Awards will appear in the December issue of the magazine.

For more information on BMO Private Banking, please visit bmo.com/privatebanking.

For more information on BMO Private Wealth, please visit bmo.com/privatewealth.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $839 billion as of July 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

