TORONTO, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO has been named Canada's Best Private Bank for Ultra-High-Net-Worth clients and Canada's Best Private Bank for Philanthropic Advisory services at the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2025.

These awards recognize BMO's commitment to meeting the unique needs of Private Wealth clients, including personalized private banking services, customized lending solutions and supporting families with developing philanthropic plans that are aligned with their goals.

"At BMO Private Wealth we build deep relationships with clients and families across generations, working closely with them to match each stage of their journey," said Craig Meeds, Head, Wealth Advice, Canada, BMO Private Wealth. "These awards highlight the exceptional level of service BMO's Private Bankers provide and our commitment to helping clients create a lasting legacy that reflects their values."

The Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards have been presented for over 20 years and recognize private banks of distinction across several categories. Entrants are assessed by a panel of industry experts and Euromoney's research team.

