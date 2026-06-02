Blue Rewards brings together in-store, online and digital experiences to make earning and redeeming rewards more flexible, convenient and seamless.

Program partners i nclude Porter Airlines, Instacart, Accor hotel brands including Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, Sofitel, Rimrock and Novotel, and MTY Group restaurants including Thai Express, Mr. Sub, Manchu Wok, Mucho Burrito, Pizza Delight and Jugo Juice, with more to come.

Exclusive benefits for BMO clients include accelerated earning opportunities across everyday spending and travel, including up to 10x the Points through Blue Rewards Travel (excluding cruises) with a Blue Rewards credit card and enhanced earn rates on gas, groceries, wholesale and EV charging purchases.

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO today announces the official launch of Blue Rewards, a new line of BMO Blue Rewards Mastercard®*1 credit cards, a Blue Rewards Chequing Account, and BMO Commercial Cards Blue Rewards, advancing the previously announced transition from the AIR MILES program to its boldly reimagined rewards program. The new loyalty program will continue to be operated by a subsidiary of BMO. Members can now earn and redeem Blue Points from brands across Canada, with additional partner earning opportunities and features to be announced throughout the year.

With affordability top of mind for many Canadians, Blue Rewards expands where and how rewards can be earned and focuses on helping households get more value from their everyday spending by earning rewards on essential purchases. Existing AIR MILES® Reward Miles™ automatically converted to Blue Points – with no loss of value.

"Built around how Canadians choose to spend, Blue Rewards brings together in-store, online and digital experiences to make earning and redeeming rewards more flexible, convenient and seamless," said Mathew Mehrotra, Group Head, Canadian Personal & Business Banking, BMO. "Blue Rewards helps Canadians make real financial progress with a focus on making their money go further, every day."

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1 ®* footnote registered star details, Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Used under license.

New Blue Rewards Member Benefits

More Places to Earn with Expanded Partnerships: Members can opt in to earn rewards across a growing network of partners spanning essential categories including Porter Airlines , Instacart, Accor hotel brands including Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, Sofitel, Rimrock and Novotel , and MTY Group restaurants including restaurants including Thai Express , Mr. Sub, Manchu Wok, Mucho Burrito, Pizza Delight and Jugo Juice , with more to come. MTY Group: Eligible to earn 1 Point for every $1 spent when making purchases with a linked payment card Instacart: Eligible to earn 1 Point for every $1 spent when making purchases with a linked payment card

Blue Rewards Travel Benefits: Members can access a new, simplified travel redemption platform for flights, hotels and car rentals. More Flexibility: Members can redeem any amount of Blue Points for partial payment toward trips. 2 Points That Go the Distance: Members can use Blue Points to pay for whole trips, including taxes and fees. 3

Seamless Transition and Simplified Experience: As part of the launch, existing AIR MILES Reward Miles balances have been automatically converted to Blue Points at no loss of value. Following the consolidation of Cash and Dream Miles, members will continue to earn one simple type of reward Point. Members' cards and numbers will stay the same – no action required.



Exclusive Value for BMO Clients

Following strong pre-launch interest and a highly engaged waitlist of Canadians, BMO today unveiled its new lineup of BMO Blue Rewards Mastercard credit cards with industry-leading Points accelerators on gas, groceries, and wholesale purchases.4

BMO Blue Rewards Mastercard Credit Cards: Designed to deliver more value on everyday spending, the new BMO Blue Rewards Mastercard credit cards are Canada's only retail credit card products with rich built-in accelerators on gas, groceries, and wholesale purchases 3 and the ability to earn 10x the Blue Points on Blue Rewards Travel, powered by Expedia and participating partners. 5 The new BMO Blue Rewards Mastercard lineup includes: BMO Blue Rewards World Elite Mastercard BMO Blue Rewards Mastercard BMO Blue Rewards World Elite Business Mastercard BMO Blue Rewards Business Mastercard BMO Commercial Card Blue Rewards BMO Commercial Card Blue Rewards Designed to help businesses maximize everyday spend, the BMO Commercial Card Blue Rewards offers: Earn 1.5x the Points for every $1 spent on eligible purchases. Earn 2x the Points for every $1 spent on gas, office supplies and recurring bill payments on utilities. Complimentary membership to Mastercard Travel Pass, powered by DragonPass, with 2 airport lounge passes each year. Annual Spend Bonus for Corporate Collect: 25,000 Blue Points for annual spend between $150,000–$249,999. 35,000 Blue Points for annual spend between $250,000–$499,999. 75,000 Blue Points for annual spend of $500,000 or more. 10x Points Across Travel and Everyday Partners: BMO clients can access more opportunities to earn Points through the exclusive benefits including: 10x the Points on travel booked through Blue Rewards Travel and participating partners, including newly added, Instacart, and MTY Group restaurants including Thai Express, Mr. Sub, Manchu Wok, Mucho Burrito, Pizza Delight and Jugo Juice. 6

Blue Rewards Chequing Account: BMO clients with a Blue Rewards Chequing Account can earn up to 500 Bonus Points monthly when they maintain a minimum daily balance of $4,000 in their account, and earn up to 500 Bonus Points monthly when they have a BMO Blue Rewards World Elite Mastercard. Clients with a Blue Rewards Chequing Account are eligible to earn 2x the Points on eligible groceries, gas, EV charging, and wholesale purchases, up to $1,000 in eligible purchases per month, and 1 Point for every $2 spent on all other purchases up to $5,000 in eligible purchases per month.

Welcome Offers 7 : Cardholders can earn up to $1,600 in total value including 100,000 Blue Points in the first year with the BMO Blue Rewards World Elite Mastercard, or up to 20,000 Blue Points with the BMO Blue Rewards Mastercard. Business cardholders can earn up to $1,750 in total value including 120,000 Blue Points in the first year with the BMO Blue Rewards World Elite Business Mastercard, or up to 30,000 Blue Points with the BMO Blue Rewards Business Mastercard*.



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2 Excludes cruise bookings. Terms and conditions apply to eligible travel redemptions.

3 Excludes cruise bookings and pay-at-property fees. Terms and conditions apply to eligible travel redemptions.

3 Based on competitive review as of Dec. 11, 2025. No other Canadian financial institution credit card offers permanent bonus earn on Gas/EV Charging, Grocery, and Wholesale categories, as defined by Mastercard Merchant Category Codes (Gas/EV Charging, Grocery & Supermarkets, and Wholesale Clubs).

4 Based on competitive intelligence as of December 11, 2025. No other credit card issued by a Canadian Financial Institution offers bonus rewards earn, as part of their permanent product construct, in the categories of Gas/EV Charging, Grocery and Wholesale. Categories are classified by Mastercard's "Merchant Category Code", statement is based on merchants classified as Gas/EV Charging, Grocery & Supermarkets and Wholesale Clubs as of December 11, 2025.

5 Exclusive benefits for BMO Blue Rewards Credit Cards are available only to personal credit cardholders and do not apply to small business credit cards and Commercial Cards.

6 Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.bmo.com/bluerewards10x for details.

7 Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.bmo.com/blue-rewards for details.

Coming Soon: More Benefits and Ways to Earn

Blue Rewards is committed to helping Canadians maximize their Points this summer. Throughout the season, Members will have access to rich promotions and offers that make it easy to earn even more.

"Blue Rewards is designed around the places Canadians already spend every day," said Shawn Stewart, President, Blue Rewards. "From groceries and household essentials to travel and dining, the program brings together more ways for members to earn across categories that matter most in everyday life."

To learn more about the Blue Rewards program, please visit: www.bluerewards.ca

To learn more about the BMO Blue Rewards Mastercard lineup, including other important terms and features, please visit: www.bmo.com/blue-rewards

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contacts: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected]; Anke Suwanda, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996