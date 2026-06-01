BMO leaders recognized for advancing digital innovation and AI‑enabled transformation across the bank

Reflects Mehrotra and Milchanowski's leadership in driving more personalized, seamless client experiences through AI, technology and data

Underscores BMO's momentum in digital and AI transformation, including advancements in digital capabilities, scaling applied AI, and strengthening how the bank supports its clients

TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO's Mathew (Mat) Mehrotra, Group Head, Canadian Personal and Business Banking, and Co‑Head, Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, and Dr. Kristin Milchanowski, Chief AI and Quantum Officer, and Founding Director of the BMO Institute for Applied Artificial Intelligence & Quantum, have been named to American Banker's "2026 Most Innovative People in Finance" list.

The annual list recognizes leaders across the financial services industry who are advancing innovation, transforming client experiences, and shaping the future of banking.

"BMO's culture of innovation drives a digital-first, AI-powered future that's helping our clients make real financial progress," said Darryl White, CEO of BMO Financial Group. "This recognition highlights the impact our leaders make as we leverage technology and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment our teams, and automate processes. Congratulations to Mat and Kristin!"

Driving AI‑enabled, digital innovation and client‑focused experiences

Mehrotra leads BMO's Canadian Personal and Business Banking business with a focus on combining human insights with AI and digital capabilities to help clients achieve real financial progress.

He has advanced value‑oriented digital and AI transformation and innovation across the business, introducing a range of money management tools, including My Financial Progress, BMO Credit Coach and BMO Insights, alongside savings and goal‑setting capabilities and more seamless account and product experiences across channels to help clients get ahead and stay ahead in managing their finances.

He has supported the expanded use of AI‑enabled tools such as Lumi Assistant, which equips employees with secure, real‑time access to internal policies, procedures and guidance, enabling faster, more personalized support for clients.

Mehrotra led a broad digital transformation across the bank's North American retail businesses, including the seamless digital conversion of two million Bank of the West clients, spanning digital profiles and money movement capabilities. His team also strengthened the competitiveness of BMO Digital Banking and accelerated digital sales through an agile delivery model focused on continuous improvement. He also launched BMO Innov8, an enterprise innovation program that brings together co‑creation partnerships with leading technology companies, helping accelerate new capabilities and strengthen the bank's digital and AI ecosystem.

Advancing AI‑powered insights and enterprise transformation

As Chief AI and Quantum Officer, Milchanowski leads BMO's enterprise strategy to scale responsible AI, advance quantum readiness, and embed insights across the bank to enhance decision‑making, strengthen risk management, and deliver more personalized experiences for clients.

She also serves as Founding Director of the BMO Institute for Applied Artificial Intelligence & Quantum, an enterprise-wide centre of excellence established to advance responsible innovation, governance, and real-world application of AI and quantum technologies, while helping build internal expertise and capabilities across the organization.

Her leadership has accelerated the adoption of AI-enabled capabilities at scale, strengthened the bank's AI talent base and operating model, enabled teams across the enterprise to integrate AI into how they serve clients and manage risk, while positioning BMO at the forefront of emerging quantum innovation, ensuring the bank is building the expertise, governance, and infrastructure needed for long‑term technological shifts.

Together, their work reflects BMO's continued momentum in digital and AI transformation, including advancements in digital capabilities, scaling applied AI, and strengthening how the bank delivers for clients by integrating human, AI and digital capabilities across the business.

American Banker's "Most Innovative People in Finance" program highlights leaders who are redefining financial services through innovation, collaboration and measurable impact.

To learn more about how BMO can help clients make financial progress, please visit: www.bmo.com/main/personal.

To learn more about BMO's AI and digital-first strategy, please visit: https://www.bmo.com/en-ca/main/about-bmo/our-impact/clients/technology-innovation/.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contacts: Anke Suwanda, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996; Scott Doll, Chicago, [email protected]