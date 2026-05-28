TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO today announced it has renewed its long-standing strategic partnership with the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence for an additional five years, reinforcing its commitment to advancing responsible AI, talent development, and real-world applications across the financial sector.

A founding supporter of the Vector Institute since 2017, BMO has played a key role in helping build one of the world's leading AI ecosystems. Through this collaboration, BMO will continue to deepen its access to leading research, specialized talent, and applied AI programs that support its digital-first, AI-powered strategy.

"AI is transforming every aspect of financial services, and our partnership with the Vector Institute ensures we remain at the forefront of that innovation," said Steve Tennyson, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, BMO. "By combining world-class research with real business applications, we're accelerating the delivery of responsible, human-centered AI solutions for our clients."

The renewed partnership builds on a strong track record of collaboration across research, talent development, and applied innovation. Together, BMO and the Vector Institute have advanced initiatives spanning machine learning, large language models, responsible AI governance, and AI risk management.

As a platinum-level industry partner, BMO benefits from:

Access to a global network of leading AI researchers and engineers

Participation in applied AI projects focused on real-world business challenges

Training and development opportunities to upskill employees

Enhanced recruitment pipelines for top AI talent

The Vector Institute brings together more than 800 AI researchers and a broad network of industry partners, startups, and academic institutions to drive the acceleration of AI adoption.

"BMO has been with Vector from the very beginning and this renewal reflects the kind of long-term commitment that drives real AI adoption at scale. Together we've moved well beyond pilots – into responsible, enterprise-wide deployment that creates lasting value for clients and sets the standard for how industry and research can work together," said Glenda Crisp, President and CEO, Vector Institute.

"The next phase of AI will be defined by how effectively organizations move from experimentation to real-world impact and value," said Dr. Kristin Milchanowski, Chief AI and Quantum Officer, BMO. "Our partnership with the Vector Institute enables us to scale advanced AI capabilities across the enterprise while maintaining a strong focus on transparency, accountability, and trust."

Through the partnership, BMO has contributed to AI innovation in areas such as responsible AI tool development, energy-efficient AI optimization, and advanced predictive modeling.

The renewed agreement will expand collaboration in key areas, including:

Applied AI use cases across banking

Talent development and workforce upskilling

Responsible AI frameworks and governance

Ecosystem leadership and thought leadership initiatives

BMO has earned top recognition for AI talent development in global banking, reflecting its enterprise-wide approach to building and scaling advanced capabilities. The bank has embedded AI broadly across its businesses and employee base. Focused on personalizing client experiences, augmenting teams, and automating operations – guided by strong responsible AI governance – BMO continues to advance AI and quantum technologies at scale through the BMO Institute for Applied AI and Quantum.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contacts: Scott Doll | [email protected]