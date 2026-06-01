2026 tournament could add up to C$6.5 billion to Canada's quarterly GDP

Tourism, hospitality and consumer spending expected to drive the majority of economic boost, contributing up to C$5 billion

Incremental growth to lift quarterly GDP by approximately 0.1 percentage points in mid‑2026

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - As millions of fans turn their attention to North America for the world's largest international soccer tournament, an economic boost of up to C$6.5 billion is expected in incremental quarterly GDP for Canada according to a new report from BMO Economics.

Running from June 11 to July 19, the tournament will feature 48 teams and 104 matches across North America, with Toronto and Vancouver hosting games in Canada.

"Mega sporting events of this scale don't transform economies overnight, but they do create a meaningful surge in demand over a concentrated period," said Douglas Porter, Chief Economist, BMO. "In Canada, tourism, accommodation, food services and local entertainment stand to benefit most – particularly in the host cities."

Tourism and hospitality to lead gains

Tourism-related spending is expected to be the primary driver of economic activity, as international visitors increase demand for hotels, air travel, restaurants and bars. Early indicators showed a rise in accommodation bookings following the match draw, particularly around key fixtures in Toronto and Vancouver, though more recent data suggest demand has moderated.

Bars and restaurants are also expected to see a notable lift. During the 2022 World Cup, consumer spending at bars and restaurants in Canada rose by more than 10%, highlighting the potential upside for hospitality operators.

Short-term lift, concentrated regional impact

BMO Economics estimates the 2026 tournament could generate C$1.5–$6.5 billion in incremental quarterly GDP in Canada, including:

C$1–$5 billion from tourism-related spending

C$0.5–$1.5 billion from increased domestic consumption

This equates to roughly a 0.1 percentage point lift to quarterly annualized GDP growth, split between the second and third quarters of 2026.

The impact will be most pronounced in Ontario and British Columbia, where growth could be two to three times the national average due to the concentration of matches in Toronto and Vancouver.

Employment is also expected to see a modest, temporary boost – particularly in tourism-facing sectors.

"These gains are real, but they are temporary," added Porter. "They reflect a surge in demand during the event window rather than a lasting shift in Canada's economic fundamentals."

Supporting the growth of soccer in Canada

BMO has proudly supported soccer for more than two decades, helping grow the game from grassroots to the professional level. As the Bank of Soccer, this long-standing commitment continues to expand access to the sport and strengthen communities across Canada.

"As the Official Bank of Canada Soccer and the Canadian National Teams, BMO sees this moment as an opportunity to celebrate the continued growth and momentum of the game in Canada, and to support the communities and fans that bring it to life across the country," said Catherine Roche, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, BMO.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Kate Simandl, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867‑3996