TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO InvestorLine today announced a new digital tool that provides Canadian investors with a complimentary portfolio check-up from the comfort of their home. The new adviceDirect Portfolio Health Check tool empowers investors to measure their portfolio holdings across four key indicators: asset allocation, diversification, security ratings, and risk. Investors are then provided with a report that highlights strengths and aspects of their portfolio they may want to reconsider.

"As the industry continues to experience a surge in adoption of digital investing and record trading volumes, we recognize the importance of supporting clients with digital solutions like our adviceDirect Portfolio Health Check tool more than ever," Silvio Stroescu, Head, InvestorLine, BMO Financial Group. "This new digital tool is another way we are empowering new and experienced investors to make smart investing decisions. We are committed to scaling our suite of digital tools and services to meet their evolving needs."

The new tool will offer:

A digital experience : Investors can complete a portfolio health check through the BMO InvestorLine website without ever visiting a branch.

: Investors can complete a portfolio health check through the BMO InvestorLine website without ever visiting a branch. Faster portfolio assessments : Instantly receive a report highlighting strengths and key areas to review against four key indicators.

: Instantly receive a report highlighting strengths and key areas to review against four key indicators. Unlimited complimentary reviews: The new simple and easy tool is complimentary and can be used by investors to perform a portfolio check-up as many times as they choose.

For more information on adviceDirect and the Portfolio Health Check tool, please visit: bmo.com/advicedirect.

This tool is prepared as a general source of information and is not intended to provide investment, accounting or tax advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Information contained in this tool does not constitute and shall not be deemed to constitute advice, an offer to sell/ purchase or as an invitation or solicitation to do so for any entity. Please consult with a professional advisor to discuss your specific financial and tax needs.

An adviceDirect account is a non-discretionary, fee based account which offers investment recommendations. adviceDirect does not provide portfolio management by a portfolio manager. The client makes their own investment decisions and manages their own investment portfolio. adviceDirect does not offer discretionary, managed accounts.

BMO InvestorLine Inc. is a member of BMO Financial Group. ®Registered trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence. BMO InvestorLine Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Montreal. Member - Canadian Investor Protection Fund and Member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

