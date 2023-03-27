New funds address growing investor demand for fixed income and yield solutions

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. today announced the launch of six new mutual funds designed to address investor demand for enhanced fixed income and yield solutions to better position portfolios for today's changing market.

"We're pleased to introduce new mutual funds to help investors make progress and enhance their fixed income portfolios with recognized solutions including the BMO Aggregate Bond ETF Fund which is based on our widely held Canadian broad market ETF," said Mark Raes, Head of Product, BMO Global Asset Management. "Our BMO Premium Yield ETF Fund expands our suite of cash flow solutions and provides an alternative exposure to traditional equity and bond portfolios. As well, we continue to expand our product line up with new focussed and specialized fund mandates to give investors more choice."

BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, has qualified the following new funds and fund series:

BMO Aggregate Bond ETF Fund (Series A, F, I and Advisor Series). This fund's objective is to provide a return that is similar to the return of one or more exchange traded funds that invest primarily in Canadian bonds. The portfolio manager of the fund is BMO Asset Management Inc. (BMOAM).

BMO Corporate Bond ETF Fund (Series A, F, I and Advisor Series). This fund's objective is to provide a return that is similar to the return of one or more exchange traded funds that invest primarily in Canadian corporate bonds. The portfolio manager of the fund is BMOAM.

BMO Global Energy Fund (Series A, F, I and Advisor Series). This fund's objective is to increase the value of your investment over the long term by investing primarily in equity and fixed income securities of companies involved in energy, alternative energy or related industries around the world. The portfolio manager of the fund is BMOAM.

BMO Global Low Volatility ETF Fund (Series A, T6, F, F6, I and Advisor Series). This fund's objective is to increase the value of your investment over the long term by investing primarily in exchange traded funds that invest in global equity and fixed income securities. The portfolio manager of the fund is BMOAM.

BMO Premium Yield ETF Fund (Series A, F, I and Advisor Series). This fund's objective is to provide a return that is similar to the return of one or more exchange traded funds that seek to provide exposure to a portfolio of U.S. large capitalization companies by primarily investing in U.S. equity securities and derivatives instruments to provide long-term capital appreciation, generate income and mitigate downside risk. The portfolio manager of the fund is BMOAM.

BMO Greater China Fund (Series A, F, I and Advisor Series). This fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily, either directly or indirectly, in equity securities of companies in Greater China , which includes Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan , as well as in equity securities of companies that benefit from exposure to Greater China . The portfolio manager of the fund is Polen Capital HK Limited.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Commissions, trailing commissions (if applicable), management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

