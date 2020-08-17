TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (BMOII) today announced the expansion of its mutual funds lineup, including the introduction of a suite of USD ETF Portfolios.

"We are pleased to continue expanding our offerings, providing investors solutions that align with their investment priorities," said Mark Raes, Head of Product, BMO Global Asset Management Canada. "These funds and portfolios reinforce both our commitment to offering investors differing currency solutions, and our leadership in ETF-based funds and responsible investing."

BMOII has launched the following wealth management solutions for investors seeking different U.S. investment options:

BMO USD Income ETF Portfolio

BMO USD Conservative ETF Portfolio

BMO USD Balanced ETF Portfolio

BMO USD ETF Portfolios are built with the same expertise as the seven year-old BMO ETF Portfolios, and now provide U.S. dollar versions of the Income, Conservative and Balanced portfolios.

BMOII has also launched the following new funds:

BMO Sustainable Opportunities Canadian Equity Fund – This fund invests in an all-cap portfolio of high-growth Canadian companies that demonstrate a clear commitment to sustainability.

– This fund invests in an all-cap portfolio of high-growth Canadian companies that demonstrate a clear commitment to sustainability. BMO Low Volatility U.S. Equity ETF Fund – This fund offers investors greater choice in low-volatility solutions, and enhanced diversification with a higher weight to defensive sectors.

– This fund offers investors greater choice in low-volatility solutions, and enhanced diversification with a higher weight to defensive sectors. BMO Target Education 2040 Portfolio – This fund expands BMOII's suite of education savings mutual funds.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $987 billion as of April 30, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

