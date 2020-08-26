TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (BMOII) today announced the following changes to the BMO Principle Portfolios (collectively, the Funds).

The names of each of the Funds are changed as follows:

Existing Name New Name BMO Principle Balanced Portfolio BMO Sustainable Balanced Portfolio BMO Principle Conservative Portfolio BMO Sustainable Conservative Portfolio BMO Principle Growth Portfolio BMO Sustainable Growth Portfolio BMO Principle Income Portfolio BMO Sustainable Income Portfolio

In addition, the investment objectives of each of the Funds are changed to provide that investments are selected using a responsible investing approach.

These changes will not result in changes to the Funds' investment strategies or risk level.

For more information about the Funds and other BMO Mutual Funds please visit www.bmo.com/mutualfunds.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.

