TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of BMO Monthly Dividend Fund Ltd. (the "Corporation"), today announced a change to the directors as previously disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2024 (the "Circular") in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Corporation to be held on June 27, 2024 (the "Meeting Date").

Since the date of the Circular, Helen Killoch, being one of the directors of the Corporation disclosed in the Circular, has resigned in order to undertake a new role within Bank of Montreal. A quorum of the directors of the Corporation wish to nominate Ioana Vulpe as a director of the Corporation. Accordingly, for purposes of the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, all references to Helen Killoch in the Circular are deleted. In addition, the table below provides certain particulars about Ioana Vulpe.

Name and

Residence Principal Occupation Number of Shares Beneficially

Owned, Directly or Indirectly,

or Over Which Control or

Direction is Exercised Ioana Vulpe

Ontario, Canada Managing Director, Wealth

Financial Performance

Management, BMO Financial

Group -

Shareholders of the Corporation as at the record date of May 10, 2024, who have already submitted a proxy form may revoke or substitute such proxy form by or before the Meeting Date or by depositing a new proxy form with the chairperson at the commencement of the annual general meeting on the Meeting Date.

