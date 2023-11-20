Reduced management expense ratios (MERs) for most BMO GIF 75/75 funds

Four new funds, including the popular BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF – the largest fixed income ETF in Canada 1 and now available on a segregated fund platform

and now available on a segregated fund platform New low-cost fee-based option for high-net-worth clients, called Prestige Class F, also available with 75/75 series funds

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Insurance today announced enhancements to its guaranteed investment fund (GIF) product, including fee reductions for most GIFs in the 75/75 series, adding four new funds, and launching a new low-cost 75/75 series fee-based sales option for high-net-worth clients, called Class F Prestige.

"By adding new segregated fund choices and reducing fees on popular funds, we are creating an even more competitive solution to help advisors build and preserve wealth for their clients," said Rohit Thomas, President and CEO, BMO Insurance. "Offering our Prestige option to fee-based advisors is another example of how we are helping our clients make real financial progress, as we continue to expand our reach."

New Investment Options

The new investment options being introduced by BMO Insurance include fixed income options, notably the BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF GIF, which gives access on a segregated fund platform to the biggest fixed income ETF investment vehicle in Canada1. The other additions are the BMO Canadian Income & Growth GIF, the BMO Global Income & Growth GIF, and the BMO Global Innovators GIF, which focuses on innovation beyond the technology sector.

Reduced Fees

BMO Insurance is reducing MERs on 10 Class A and 13 Class A Prestige 75/75 series funds. The reduced fees are effective immediately and are for all new and existing clients. BMO is also introducing a new ultra-low-cost option for 75/75 series investors, called Prestige Class F. This new option offers some of the most competitive fees in the industry for investors with $250,000 or more in the Class F (fee-based) option.

For more information on the enhanced funds and BMO Insurance, please visit www.bmo.com/GIF-2023.

