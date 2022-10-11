BMO Helps Break Barriers to Mark 10th Annual International Day of the Girl

Fifth year participating in Plan International Canada's Girls Belong Here program, fostering leadership opportunities for young women

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO is once again supporting the International Day of the Girl (IDG), a day declared by the United Nations to celebrate girls' achievements and highlight the barriers they face. Today marks BMO's fifth year of participation in Plan International Canada's IDG activities. Through this partnership, BMO is leading several important initiatives that encourage girls to achieve their goals – supporting an inclusive future for all.

Through Plan International Canada's Girls Belong Here program, young women aged 14 to 24 get the opportunity to break barriers by being placed in positions of leadership, power, and influence for the day. According to a Plan International Canada survey, only 10 per cent of youth in Canada picture a woman when they think of a CEO. The program creates meaningful opportunities for youth to interact with leaders to exchange knowledge and provide insights and solutions behind their successful leadership.

"Girls Belong Here invites inspiring young women to experience a day in a position of leadership, connecting them with organizations, like BMO, where young women can be heard and set up to recognize their full potential," said Mona Malone, Chief Human Resource Officer and Head of People and Culture, BMO Financial Group. "I am honoured to have played a small part in helping these fantastic young minds on their path to building a sustainable and inclusive future."

Supporting IDG is one of the many ways BMO embodies its Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. BMO's participation also supports its Zero Barriers to Inclusion Strategy and represents the bank's commitment to highlighting issues of gender equity and inclusion for women by creating change within the financial industry.

Seat Share hosted by Mona Malone, Chief Human Resource Officer and Head of People and Culture at BMO

For BMO's 2022 Girls Belong Here Seat Share, Mona Malone, Chief Human Resource Officer and Head of People and Culture offered up her role to youth program participant Anoushka.

"BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life came to life for me during my Seat Share, as I got the opportunity to step into the Chief Human Resources Officer role with Mona Malone," said Anoushka, Plan Canada's Girls Belong Here participant. I courageously voiced my thoughts and helped bring important discussions around health, tech and mental wellness to the forefront."

Anoushka, 20, is a global health activist, STEM student and UN leader passionate about mental health and equal access to healthcare resources. She has worked with her community since she was ten and has impacted over 15,000 children. She is the recipient of the Diana Award and one of the youngest fellows of the Royal Society of Arts, London. She is a globally recognized female changemaker whose healthcare projects have been awarded at the United Nations and GirlUp; was featured on NASDAQ and inducted to the honor roll by President George W Bush Points of Light. She wants to make a positive impact using tangible skills in science so that each person gets access to equal and inclusive healthcare.

Seat Share to be hosted by Kimberley Goode, Chief Communications & Social Impact Officer at BMO

BMO's second Girls Belong Here Seat Share will happen in February 2023 where Kimberley Goode, Chief Communications & Social Impact Officer, will offer up her role to a youth program participant in the lead up to International Women's Day.

Innovation Hub

Also, in February 2023, BMO will host a Girls Belong Here Innovation Hub for the second time featuring both Ms. Malone and Ms. Goode, as well as Plan International Canada youth participants. The Innovation Hub will provide an opportunity to connect with the youth participants and hear their unique ideas, solutions and insights on a challenge or project.

BMO Women Leaders Paving the Way

BMO's ongoing commitment to gender equity

Beyond IDG, additional initiatives and highlights of BMO's work to advance gender equity include:

