BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for March 2023 Français

News provided by

BMO Financial Group

Mar 22, 2023, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the March 2023 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly and quarterly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on March 30, 2023 will receive cash or reinvested distributions payable on April 4, 2023. 

Unitholders of record of ETF Series of BMO Money Market Fund (TSX: ZMMK) at the close of business on March 29, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on April 4, 2023.

The ex-dividend date and record date for ZMMK is March 29, 2023.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

FUND NAME

TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

$0.040

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

$0.070

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

$0.110

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

$0.040

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

$0.120

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

$0.130

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

$0.120

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

$0.170

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

$0.080

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

$0.030

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

$0.045

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

$0.140

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

$0.090

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

$0.075

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGH

$0.120

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGH.F

$0.110

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

$0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

$0.120

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

$0.060

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

$0.060

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

$0.090

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

$0.085

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

$0.080

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

$0.090

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

$0.045

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

$0.065

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

$0.040

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

$0.045

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

$0.050

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

$0.028

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

$0.034

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

$0.045

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

$0.055

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZIC.U

$0.042

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

$0.070

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

$0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

$0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

$0.160

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

$0.100

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

$0.038

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

$0.022

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

$0.030

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

$0.035

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

$0.190

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

$0.210

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

$0.080

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

$0.065

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

$0.060

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

$0.110

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

ZWH.U

$0.115

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

$0.100

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

$0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

$0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

$0.110

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

$0.095

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

$0.095

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

$0.100

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

$0.180

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

$0.150

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZPR.U

$0.075

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

$0.110

BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZBAL.T

$0.135

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

$0.210

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

$0.210

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

$0.160

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

$0.050

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

$0.050

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUAG.U

$0.050

BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZGRO.T

$0.150

Quarterly Distributions

FUND NAME

TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

$0.350

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

$0.180

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

$0.190

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

$0.160

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

$0.750

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

$0.190

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

$0.180

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

$0.170

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

$0.160

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

$0.200

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

$0.160

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)

ZZZD

$0.300

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

$0.180

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

$0.190

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)*

ZLU.U

$0.200

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

$0.270

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

$0.150

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

$0.220

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSP.U

$0.180

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

$0.230

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

$0.230

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

$0.220

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

$0.280

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

$0.230

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

$0.220

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

$0.220

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

$0.220

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

$0.450

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTL.U

$0.350

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

$0.350

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTM.U

$0.250

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

$0.250

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTS.U

$0.230

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

$0.230

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

$0.310

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZGSB

$0.300

BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZMSB

$0.250

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZCPB

$0.200

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

$0.300

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

$0.120

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

$0.140

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

$0.090

BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGB

$0.240

BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ESGF

$0.250

BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGA

$0.250

BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGE

$0.230

BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGG

$0.150

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGY

$0.130

BMO Balanced ESG ETF

ZESG

$0.180

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZBBB

$0.240

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZQB

$0.210

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF

ZMID

$0.150

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZMID.U

$0.150

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZMID.F

$0.150

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF

ZSML

$0.130

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSML.U

$0.130

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZSML.F

$0.130

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTL.F

$0.290

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUQ.U

$0.100

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUQ.F

$0.100

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

ZTIP

$0.500

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTIP.F

$0.500

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTIP.U

$0.500

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGY.F

$0.120

BMO Japan Index ETF

ZJPN

$0.160

BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZJPN.F

$0.180

BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF

ZGRN

$0.130

BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF

ZSDB

$0.130

BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF

ZCDB

$0.170

BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF

ZBI

$0.230

BMO All-Equity ETF

ZEQT

$0.220

BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

GRNI

$0.160

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)

TOWR

$0.120

BMO Global Agriculture ETF

ZEAT

$0.120

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

TIPS

$0.520

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

TIPS.F

$0.520

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*

TIPS.U

$0.520

Quarterly Distributions - Automatically Reinvested

The following quarterly cash distributions, if any, are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF, which are consolidated immediately.

FUND NAME

TICKER

REINVESTED
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT ($)

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZCS.L

$0.190

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZFS.L

$0.100

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZPS.L

$0.160

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZST.L

$0.650

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)

ZUS.V

$0.700


*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZIC.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, ZWB.U, ZPR.U, ZMI.U, ZUAG.U, ZLU.U, ZSP.U, ZTL.U, ZTM.U, ZTS.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZUQ.U, ZTIP.U, and TIPS.U. [Add ZUS.V.] [Suggest putting these in the same order as they will be listed in the tables above.]

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.


The Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"),and has been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Manager. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and the reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account the sales, redemption, distribution, optional charges or income tax payable by the unitholder that would have reduced returns BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. 

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

