ARK Investment Management's Cathie Wood joins "Strictly Money" as inaugural guest of the digital-only broadcast

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO ETFs will continue its sponsorship of Saijal Patel's popular "Strictly Money" show, as it moves to a new digital format. The show offers Canadian investors access to insights and interviews from a wide range of investment professionals and personal finance experts. Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest joins "Strictly Money" as the first guest on the show's inaugural digital-only broadcast.

"We are proud to continue our support for the digital edition of 'Strictly Money' and are excited about its opportunity to reach more Canadian investors. Saijal's proven format offers DIY Investors insight and analysis on a wide range of popular investment and personal finance topics," said Danielle Neziol, Vice President of ETF Online Distribution, BMO ETFs. "Now more than ever, Canadian investors are turning to online resources to learn about investing and personal finance and BMO ETFs looks forward to working closely with Saijal to reach this important audience."

Strictly Money will be available across multiple digital platforms including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Facebook and more.

"Financially sound decision-making is much more complex than ever before. The show cuts through the noise and helps Canadians navigate their most important money decisions, irrespective of who they are and where they are in their life journey," said Saijal Patel, host of Strictly Money. "Each week, we bring our viewers conversations with some of the most interesting industry professionals, like ARK's Cathie Wood, as we delve into timely financial issues that can directly impact the lives of Canadians."

BMO ARK Funds

Canadians can invest in three disruptive innovation funds built by BMO and ARK Investment Management LLC (ARK):

BMO ARK Innovation Fund ETF Series (Ticker: ARKK) - The global economy is undergoing a remarkable technological transformation. The convergence of major innovation platforms, such as robotics and energy storage, could collapse the cost structure within certain industries—potentially changing the way the world works. The BMO ARK Innovation Fund ETF Series opens in new window invests in companies that represent the best risk-reward opportunities from ARK's investment theme of disruptive innovation.





- The global economy is undergoing a remarkable technological transformation. The convergence of major innovation platforms, such as robotics and energy storage, could collapse the cost structure within certain industries—potentially changing the way the world works. The BMO ARK Innovation Fund ETF Series opens in new window invests in companies that represent the best risk-reward opportunities from ARK's investment theme of disruptive innovation. BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund ETF Series (Ticker: ARKG) - DNA sequencing alters how biological information is collected, processed and applied. For example, advances in gene editing and living therapies are changing the way diseases are treated—ultimately restructuring the health care industry and enhancing quality of life. The BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund ETF Series invests in companies with exposure to DNA sequencing, including gene therapy, bio-informatics, bio-inspired computing, molecular medicine, and pharmaceutical innovations.





- DNA sequencing alters how biological information is collected, processed and applied. For example, advances in gene editing and living therapies are changing the way diseases are treated—ultimately restructuring the health care industry and enhancing quality of life. The BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund ETF Series invests in companies with exposure to DNA sequencing, including gene therapy, bio-informatics, bio-inspired computing, molecular medicine, and pharmaceutical innovations. BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund ETF Series (Ticker: ARKW) - The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the shift to online activities, pulling forward years of growth in digital advertising, social commerce, and gaming, among others—and the internet is at the forefront. The BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund ETF Series invests in companies that focus on or are expected to benefit from the increased use of shared technology, new payment methods, or internet-based products. These include cloud computing, big data, e-commerce, AI, and blockchain businesses.

More information is available at: BMO ARK Funds.

To view the first episode of the new digital version of "Strictly Money" featuring an interview with ARK Invest CEO, Cathie Wood, click here.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc.

®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada, and $87.7 billion in assets under management 1. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2022

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of October 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996