TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) today announced its support for BlackNorth Initiative's Education Within Reach Program with a $100,000 investment to help provide career discovery opportunities and support tuition for students in the Black community.

In honour of the International Day for Racial Elimination, BMO and the BlackNorth Initiative have come together in an effort to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination in the education system by launching the BlackNorth Initiative Education Within Reach Program. The opportunity offers a broad platform for career discovery for students beginning in grade 10. BMO ETF's $100,000 investment will support tuition, mentorship, financial education, and opportunities to secure paid internships or co-op work experience programs with BlackNorth Initiative's corporate partners representing a wide variety of sectors.

"This investment from BMO will help support the access to Education for Black youth who have faced educational disadvantages," says Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, Executive Director of the BlackNorth Initiative. "This program will offer access to higher education and skills development opportunities and help Black youth secure high-quality employment and advance their careers. The BlackNorth Initiative is proud to partner with BMO and support Black youth in building generational change."

"Our support for the BlackNorth Initiative Education Within Reach Program is tied directly to our Purpose and commitment to Zero Barriers to Inclusion, which includes addressing systemic racism and inequality through education while advancing other critical social and environmental issues," said Kevin Gopaul, President and Chief Commercial Officer, BMO ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management. "We are proud to support the BlackNorth Initiative and its vital work to remove barriers in the lives of Black Canadians."

"This program will make a significant impact and allow for greater inclusion to higher learning opportunities for Black youth," said Justice Donald McLeod, Chair of 100 Strong Foundation. "This investment will provide concrete measures to advancing academic outcomes and increasing educational capacity of young Black Canadians."

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About BlackNorth Initiative

The BlackNorth Initiative is on a mission to end anti-Black systemic racism throughout all aspects of our lives by utilizing a business-first mindset. We are committed to the removal of anti-Black systemic barriers negatively affecting the lives of Black Canadians. To learn more, visit blacknorth.ca.

