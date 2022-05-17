TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group is helping newcomers to Canada make their transition to their new home easier with a suite of personalized, no-fee banking products designed to help them regain their financial footing faster.

"Our Purpose – to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life – drives us to support those in our communities when they need it the most," said Gayle Ramsay, Head, Everyday Banking and Customer Growth, BMO Financial Group. "With these enhancements to our NewStart Program we're helping new residents, including those displaced from Ukraine, with the support they need to establish their finances and start building a life here in Canada."

BMO's NewStart Program features no-monthly-fee banking for one year with a Performance Plan chequing account, a no-fee safety deposit box, the ability to send unlimited BMO Global Money Transfers with no fee for a year, a BMO Family Bundle, the opportunity to receive a cash bonus of up to $350 and more.

Newcomers may also have the opportunity to apply for a credit card under BMO's NewStart Program with no or limited credit history. Additional information on the NewStart Program is available at: www.bmo.com/newstart.

BMO's NewStart Program for those arriving from Ukraine

BMO has expanded the benefits of its NewStart Program for those arriving from Ukraine to include two years of no-fee banking with its Performance Plan chequing account in addition to generous discounts on Lending and Home Financing programs for those who qualify.

Additional information on BMO's NewStart Program for newcomers from Ukraine is available here.

BMO continues to waive all handling fees and communications charges for personal wire transfers to non-sanctioned individuals or entities in Ukraine, providing the receiving bank can process the wire.

Those wishing to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111. BMO continues to facilitate customers seeking to support relief efforts by accepting donations at local BMO branches.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: For News Media Enquiries: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996