Five-year, $400,000 commitment will promote critical research and innovative solutions to address climate change challenges in Canada's North

WHITEHORSE, YT, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Yukon University has received a $400,000 donation from BMO Financial Group to support the establishment of a permafrost institute at the YukonU Research Centre (YRC). This five-year commitment enables continued innovation in YukonU's permafrost research and contributes to the development of forward-thinking solutions to address the challenges permafrost thaw is bringing to Canada's North.

"Yukon has one of the fastest warming climates on the planet and this generous donation will allow YukonU to expand our research and help northern communities prepare and respond to the effects of climate change on infrastructure and northern ways of life," said Dr. Bronwyn Hancock, Associate Vice-President Research, Yukon University.

Expanding field research capabilities to study permafrost in remote locations

YukonU's Permafrost & Geoscience research team has spent the last decade working with governments (First Nation, municipal, territorial and federal), communities, industry partners and academic institutions across the circumpolar North to assess and mitigate the risks of permafrost thaw. This funding will allow YukonU's Research Chair in Permafrost and Geoscience, Dr. Fabrice Calmels, and his expert team to expand their multi-disciplinary field research capabilities, including a mobile unit that enables geoscientists, hydrologists, and engineers to study permafrost in remote locations using geotechnical drilling, telemetry (environmental monitoring), geophysical surveys, and aerial imagery with drones. BMO's donation sustains northern research capacity by investing in skilled experts and creating opportunities for students to learn by doing.

As a result, YukonU's permafrost research will have greater impact, building on its track record of supporting evidence-based planning and decision-making associated with permafrost thaw. BMO's donation -- one of several recent sustainability-related donations the bank has made to Canadian universities -- supports YukonU's commitment to exceptional research, innovation and learning at YukonU, and builds resilience in northern communities and governments through the study of the impacts of, and adaptations for, the changing climate.

"Climate change is having a direct and devastating impact on Canada's North and the communities and natural ecosystems that depend on permafrost for survival," said Michael Torrance, Chief Sustainability Officer, BMO Financial Group. "As part of our Climate Ambition, we recently launched the BMO Climate Institute and we're excited to be part of the critical work that Yukon University is doing with partners across Canada to find solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change on permafrost in Canada."

Investigating landscape changes with the Vuntut Gwitchin Government and Champagne Aishihik First Nations

In particular, the upcoming field season will include collaborative work with the Vuntut Gwitchin Government and Champagne Aishihik First Nations, to investigate landscape changes driven by permafrost thaw. This research will help guide construction, land-use decisions and support knowledge transfer to community and land managers so that they can make informed decisions for future projects and policies. The Institute will also develop risk assessments of the Alaska and Dempster highways, in partnership with Yukon Highways and Public Works and Transport Canada. These assessments will lead to the development of an alarm system that will alert and protect residents and travelers who depend on these roadways for food, supplies and access to their traditional territory, and mainland Alaska.

The Permafrost Institute is one of three research chair programs at the YukonU Research Centre. The others include the NSERC Industrial Research Chairs in Northern Mine Remediation, and Northern Energy Innovation. The YukonU Research Centre also hosts a Climate Change Research program.

With a purpose-driven commitment to a sustainable future, BMO is taking action on climate change as our clients' lead partner in the transition to a net zero world and recently announced its Climate Ambition and the launch of the BMO Climate Institute.

About YukonU

Yukon University is a flexible post-secondary institution that includes a place and pathway for every learner. Our students are grounded in education and research relevant to the North. Our resourceful and creative graduates are building a resilient, versatile and ambitious future for all northerners.

With over 50 degree, diploma, certificate and trades programs, local learners can access opportunities without needing to leave home—those from across Canada and internationally are invited to deepen their understanding of our rapidly changing circumpolar world.

Our 13 campuses are located on the traditional territories of the 14 Yukon First Nations. We respect and honour Yukon First Nations knowledge, worldviews and educational priorities in every aspect of YukonU.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Dr. Bronwyn Hancock, Associate Vice-President, Research, Yukon University, 867 332 6233, [email protected]; Tanis Davey, Communications Coordinator, Yukon University, 867 332 8625, [email protected]; Kelly Hechler, Senior Manager, Media Relations, BMO Financial Group, 416-867-3996, [email protected]

Related Links

www.bmo.com

