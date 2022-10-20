René Douville named Special Advisor, BMO Commercial Bank, Canada

Viviane Croux appointed new Head, Corporate Finance, Quebec

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Commercial Bank today announced two executive appointments in support of its strategic priorities in Quebec.

René Douville has been appointed Special Advisor, BMO Commercial Bank, Canada. Mr. Douville's appointment follows seven years as Head of Corporate Finance in Quebec and a successful track-record overseeing the growth of BMO Commercial Bank in the province. In his new role, Mr. Douville will continue to work closely with our BMO Capital Markets' partners and Private Wealth's heads of family-run businesses. The appointment is effective November 1st.

"René's commitment and strong leadership in Quebec have been a driving force of the growth of BMO's commercial bank business in Quebec. We are grateful for his continued leadership and looking forward to his new role as a Special Advisor," said Christine Cooper, Head, BMO Commercial Bank, Canada.

Viviane Croux has been appointed Head, Corporate Finance, Quebec. In this role, Ms. Croux will oversee BMO Commercial Bank's business in Quebec and lead the Corporate Finance team. A chartered professional accountant with more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, Ms. Croux brings unique experience to her new role, having worked in capital markets, led wealth management teams and, over the past five years, developed first-rate commercial banking services. Viviane will start her new role on November 1st and will report to Christine Cooper, Head, BMO Commercial Bank, Canada.

"We are delighted to welcome Viviane to BMO," said Grégoire Baillargeon, incoming President, BMO Financial Group, Quebec. "This appointment demonstrates our continued commitment to helping our commercial clients in Quebec make progress with the resources and strength of a local bank with global capabilities, and the local knowledge to customize solutions to fit their distinct needs. We're looking forward to continuing to grow BMO Commercial Bank in Quebec under Viviane's experienced leadership and mobilizing all of BMO to serve our customers."

For the eighth consecutive year, BMO has been recognized as the Best Commercial Bank in Canada by World Finance Magazine.

Photos and biographical notes for Mrs. Croux and Mr. Douville are available here: Viviane Croux and René Douville.

