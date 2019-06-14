BMO Celebrating Women: BMO Recognizes Outstanding Women in Burlington through National Program

The following honourees were recognized:

Trailblazers & Innovators: Amy Leask . With more than 10 years of experience as an educator, curriculum developer and children's media producer, Ms. Leask understood great thinkers of all ages needed to realize the power in their ideas. Co-founding Enable Education in 2006, she and her team develop education and training materials for educators, employers and industry professionals across various fields including academic institutions and science, technology, engineering and mathematic (STEM) disciplines. Committed to revolutionizing education through improving knowledge-sharing vehicles, Enable Education's content is accessible through various mediums, including online, mobile apps and virtual and augmented reality. In addition to serving as vice-president of Enable Education, Ms. Leask founded Red T Media in 2016, developing multimedia content to encourage young minds to explore big questions.





"Our honourees are community and business leaders who share the same drive and passion that make them formidable champions of change in their respective communities," said Julie Barker-Merz, Regional President, Southwestern Ontario, BMO Financial Group. "Recognizing strength in diversity, it is BMO's pleasure to recognize their investments toward the advancement of women in Southwestern Ontario and nationwide. These initiatives are core to the bank's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in Business and Life and its commitment to support women entrepreneurs."

BMO has developed products to address the needs of its female clients, including the recent Women in Leadership Mutual Fund – the first impact-investing mutual fund focused on gender diversity to be offered by a Canadian bank. In April 2019, CEO Darryl White signed the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) on behalf of the bank, making BMO the first Canadian financial institution to sign the WEPs.

About BMO for Women

BMO is committed to supporting initiatives that empower women within its workforce and the communities the bank serves. BMO has partnered with organizations such as the Women's Presidents Organization, GroYourBiz, #movethedial, and Women Get On Board to provide expertise, leadership, knowledge, and opportunities for women to network and learn. In 2018, BMO announced it is making $3 billion in capital available over the next three years for Canadian businesses owned by women. Through the only bank-owned recognition program for women in North America – BMO Celebrating Women – BMO celebrates successful women who have given back to their communities or achieved success in business. Since 2012, BMO Celebrating Women has honoured more than 100 women in communities across Canada and the United States.

