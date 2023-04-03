Aligned with BMO's Purpose and Zero Barriers to Inclusion strategy, the space is designed with accessibility, sustainability, inclusion and collaboration in mind.

Features flexible design and advanced technology to enable optimal employee work experience.

Environmentally friendly design, materials and technologies to support BMO's commitment to sustainability.

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO today celebrated the official opening of BMO Place, its newest workspace, located near Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto.

The celebration also marked the kick-off the annual BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk campaign, which supports Kids Help Phone and raises funds and awareness for youth mental health. On May 7, thousands of Canadians will join the walk at 17 sites across the country. To register or donate, please visit https://walksokidscantalk.ca/.

BMO Place is a 350,000 square foot workspace that will house over 3,200 employees. BMO repurposed a former department store to create a transformative space designed with accessibility, inclusion and collaboration in mind. It is closely aligned with BMO's Purpose and Zero Barriers to Inclusion strategy and includes new technology, flexible workspaces and connection cafes. Accessibility and wellness features include:

Wellness Centre for mediation, prayer and nursing

Gender-neutral and barrier-free washrooms

Braille and voice-enabled elevators

Colour strategy that supports neurodiversity and aids in navigation through the space

Large outdoor terraces and wellness rooms

"We are thrilled to mark this moment in BMO's history. Our new world-class workspace, part of our broader investment in our modernized global real estate footprint, has been designed to enable innovation, collaboration and growth," said Cameron Fowler, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, BMO. "It fosters sustainable, accessible and inclusive work to support the progress of our colleagues, customers and the community and builds on similar investments in Milwaukee, Chicago, London, and New York City."

Every aspect of the space has been created to foster personal connections and inspire innovation through features such as ergonomic workstations. The new workspace is a revitalized building that has been designed for LEED Gold certification. To conserve energy, BMO Place has innovative mechanical and electrical systems, lighting automation and water-use efficiency. The centralized waste management strategy takes a streamlined approach by reducing the volume of plastic liners going to landfill.

