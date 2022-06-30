TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced that it has received the highest customer satisfaction ranking in retail banking advice, in the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Retail Banking Advice Satisfaction Study, reclaiming the top spot amongst Canada's largest banks. The study analyzes direct feedback from thousands of retail bank customers across Canada.

In this year's study, BMO scored top marks in categories demonstrating its continued commitment to helping customers make real financial progress including clarity of advice and concern for customer needs.

"Thank you to our customers for recognizing BMO's financial advice as the highest in Canada. We work hard to help our customers make financial progress through personalized conversations and insightful experiences across our personal banking channels – as demonstrated by the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Retail Banking Advice Satisfaction Study award win," said Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking, BMO Financial Group. "Every member of Team BMO puts our customers at the forefront of everything we do, delivering exceptional advice and solutions and sparking dialogue that will help them reach their financial goals. I could not be prouder of the incredibly strong BMO team who work hard everyday to strengthen the customer relationships that led to this recognition."

The 2022 Canada Retail Banking Advice Satisfaction Study includes responses from 2,351 retail bank customers in Canada who received any advice or guidance from their primary bank in the past 12 months. The study was fielded in January and February 2022.

For more information on BMO Personal Banking, visit www.bmo.com/main/personal

For more information on J.D. Power, visit www.jdpower.com/business

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Kate Simandl, [email protected], (416) 867-3996