Additionally announces proposed investment objective changes for BMO China Equity Index ETF and BMO India Equity Index ETF

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMOAM") today announced it is reducing the annual management fees on BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ("ZEB") and BMO Monthly Income ETF ("ZMI").

Effective on or about September 1, 2021, the annual management fees for ZEB and ZMI will be reduced as follows:

ETF Ticker Current Annual

Management Fee

(%) New Annual

Management Fee

(%) BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.55 0.25 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.55 0.18

"Since our first launch in 2009, the BMO ETF team has continuously looked for opportunities for investors to benefit from the growth of our products. With ZEB, we are recognizing the success of the largest Canadian bank ETF, built with an easy-to-understand equal weight strategy. Canadian banks are a core holding in investors' portfolios and deliver both dividend yield and market growth, where we saw record net subscriptions in July 2021," said Mark Raes, Head of Product, BMO Global Asset Management Canada. "On ZMI, we are addressing investor demand for all-in-one, easy-to-use income solutions. With these fee reductions, we are continuing on our path of partnering with investors and passing on savings to them."

Proposed Investment Objective Changes

BMOAM today also announced proposed changes to the investment objectives (collectively the "Investment Objective Changes") of BMO China Equity Index ETF ("ZCH") and BMO India Equity Index ETF ("ZID") to, among other things, add a responsible investment overlay to the ETFs.

Subject to obtaining all necessary approvals BMOAM proposes to change the investment objectives for each of ZCH and ZID, which will result in corresponding other changes to the BMO ETFs, including:

Changing the names to BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF

Changing indexes to the MSCI China ESG Leaders Index and MSCI India ESG Leaders Index

Investing directly in local markets

Lowering the annual management fees from 0.65 per cent to 0.60 per cent

"We are excited to have the opportunity to broaden these ETFs by investing directly in local markets," commented Mr. Raes. "We also recognize the investor demand for ESG solutions and are pleased to extend our partnership with MSCI by tracking further indexes from the well-known MSCI ESG Leaders suite."

If approved, the Investment Objective Change for ZCH will be effective on or about December 3, 2021 and the Investment Objective Change for ZID will be effective on or about December 13, 2021.

Approval from unitholders of ZCH and ZID will be sought at special meetings to be held on November 5, 2021.

In advance of the meetings, a notice-and-access document will be sent to unitholders of record as at September 20, 2021. The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which securityholders can obtain a copy of a management information circular that contains full details of the proposed investment objective changes. The notice-and-access document and management information circular will also be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

