TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. ("BMOII"), as the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the termination of three BMO Mutual Funds on or about July 11, 2025 (the "Termination Date").

The following BMO Mutual Funds will be terminated (each, a "Terminating Fund" and collectively, the "Terminating Funds"):

BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund (Cboe Canada: ARKG)

BMO ARK Innovation Fund (Cboe Canada: ARKK)

BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (Cboe Canada: ARKW)

Effective today, no further direct subscriptions for units of the Terminating Funds will be accepted by BMOII. The rights of unitholders of the Terminating Funds to exchange or redeem units of the Terminating Funds will cease as of the Termination Date. All units of the Terminating Funds held by investors after such date will be subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

On or about the Termination Date, BMOII will convert each Terminating Fund's portfolio to cash, to the extent practicable. Upon the Termination Date, the Terminating Fund's property remaining after paying or providing for the relevant fund's liabilities and obligations will be distributed pro rata among the Terminating Fund's respective unitholders based on the net asset value per unit of the applicable Terminating Fund.

BMOII will request the voluntary delisting of ETF Series units of the Terminating Funds from the Cboe Canada on or about July 7, 2025. Until such date, units of ARKG, ARKK and ARKW will continue to be listed and traded on Cboe Canada.

BMOII will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming the final details of each Terminating Fund. Further details of the terminations will be mailed to unitholders of record of the Terminating Funds at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Please read the Fund Facts, ETF Facts and simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., a financial services firm and separate entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

