BMO Announces Proposed Termination of Certain BMO ETFs and Certain BMO Mutual Funds

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMOAM Inc."), as the manager of the BMO ETFs set out in the table below (each, a "Terminating ETF" and collectively, the "Terminating ETFs"), and BMO Investments Inc. ("BMOII"), as the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds set out in the table below (each, a "Terminating Fund" and collectively, the "Terminating Funds"), today announced that it will terminate the Terminating ETFs and the Terminating Funds, respectively, on or about April 25, 2025 (the "Termination Date"):

Terminating ETFs Terminating Funds BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ESGH/ESGH.F) BMO U.S. Equity Growth MFR Fund BMO US TIPS Index ETF (TSX: TIPS/TIPS.F/TIPS.U) BMO U.S. Equity Value MFR Fund BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF (Cboe Canada: ZEBA)

BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF (Cboe Canada: ZUEA)



Effective today, no further direct subscriptions for units of the Terminating ETFs or the Terminating Funds will be accepted by BMOAM Inc. and BMOII, respectively. The rights of unitholders of the Terminating ETFs and the Terminating Funds to exchange or redeem units of the Terminating ETFs or the Terminating Funds will cease as of the Termination Date. All units of the Terminating ETFs and the Terminating Funds held by investors after such date will be subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

On or about the Termination Date, each of BMOAM Inc. and BMOII will convert each Terminating ETF's and each Terminating Fund's portfolio to cash, to the extent practicable. Upon the Termination Date, the Terminating ETF's and the Terminating Fund's property remaining after paying or providing for the relevant fund's liabilities and obligations will be distributed pro rata among the Terminating ETF's and Terminating Fund's respective unitholders based on the net asset value per unit of the applicable Terminating ETF or the applicable Terminating Fund.

BMOAM Inc. will request to voluntarily de-list units of ESGH, ESGH.F, TIPS, TIPS.F, and TIPS.U from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on or about April 21, 2025. Until such date, units of those Terminating ETFs will continue to be listed and traded on the TSX until the Termination Date.

BMOAM Inc. will request to voluntarily de-list units of ZEBA and ZUEA from Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada") on or about April 21, 2025. Until such date, units of those Terminating ETFs will continue to be listed and traded on Cboe Canada until the Termination Date.

BMOII will request to voluntarily de-list ETF Series units of BMO U.S. Equity Growth MFR Fund (TSX: ZUGE) and BMO U.S. Equity Value MFR Fund (TSX: ZUVE) from the TSX on or about April 21, 2025. Until such date, units of ZUGE and ZUVE will continue to be listed and traded on the TSX until the Termination Date.

BMOAM Inc. and BMOII will each issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming the final details of each Terminating ETF and Terminating Fund, respectively. Further details of the terminations will be mailed to unitholders of record of the Terminating ETFs and Terminating Funds at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

