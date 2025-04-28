TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMOAM Inc."), today announced the final net asset values for each of BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ESGH/ESGH.F), BMO US TIPS Index ETF (TSX: TIPS/TIPS.F/TIPS.U), BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF (Cboe Canada: ZEBA), and BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF (Cboe Canada: ZUEA) (collectively, the "ETFs"). As well, BMO Investments Inc. ("BMOII") today announced the final net asset values for the ETF Series of each of BMO U.S. Equity Growth MFR Fund (TSX: ZUGE) and BMO U.S. Equity Value MFR Fund (TSX: ZUVE) (collectively, the "Funds").

On February 12, 2025, BMOAM Inc. and BMOII pre-announced the termination of the ETFs and the Funds. Effective at the close of business April 25, 2025, the ETFs and the Funds were terminated. The units of each ETF and the ETF Series of each Fund were de-listed, at the request of BMOAM Inc. or BMOII, as applicable, from the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada Inc., as applicable, effective close of business on April 21, 2025.

At the time of termination, all units of each ETF and all units of the ETF Series of each Fund then outstanding were redeemed and each holder of such units received redemption proceeds equal to the net asset value of those units at that time. In addition, immediately before the time of termination, holders of certain units received a final distribution based on the number of such units held, which was automatically reinvested and consolidated such that, in every case, the number and value of units outstanding following the distribution was equal to the number and value of units outstanding immediately prior to the distribution.

The following table indicates, for each ETF and for the ETF Series of each Fund, the NAV per unit at the time of termination and the final distribution per unit:

Name of ETF Series of Units Ticker NAV per Unit ($) Distribution per Unit ($) BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF CAD Units ESGH 28.2327 0.136733 Hedged Units ESGH.F 25.2261 0.113736 BMO US TIPS Index ETF CAD Units TIPS 30.1145 0.126997 Hedged Units TIPS.F 28.1897 0.101558 USD Units TIPS.U 29.0079 0.125515 BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF CAD Units ZEBA 33.2693 - BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF CAD Units ZUEA 35.6711 - BMO U.S. Equity Growth MFR Fund ETF Series ZUGE 19.3389 0.583243 BMO U.S. Equity Value MFR Fund ETF Series ZUVE 18.2095 1.412248

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or simplified prospectus of the BMO ETFs or ETF Series before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

