News provided byBMO Financial Group
Apr 15, 2026, 16:30 ET
TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
At the meeting, all director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 17, 2026 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Each of the following 14 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Janice M. Babiak
|
354,755,101
|
95.98 %
|
14,859,714
|
4.02 %
|
Craig W. Broderick
|
367,498,923
|
99.43 %
|
2,115,892
|
0.57 %
|
Tammy L. Brown
|
368,739,106
|
99.76 %
|
875,709
|
0.24 %
|
Hazel Claxton
|
368,428,591
|
99.68 %
|
1,186,224
|
0.32 %
|
Diane L. Cooper
|
368,205,660
|
99.62 %
|
1,407,884
|
0.38 %
|
George A. Cope
|
357,023,631
|
96.59 %
|
12,591,185
|
3.41 %
|
Stephen Dent
|
365,401,455
|
98.86 %
|
4,213,360
|
1.14 %
|
Martin S. Eichenbaum
|
365,964,241
|
99.01 %
|
3,650,574
|
0.99 %
|
David Harquail
|
368,545,013
|
99.71 %
|
1,069,802
|
0.29 %
|
Eric R. La Flèche
|
358,092,154
|
96.88 %
|
11,522,661
|
3.12 %
|
Brian McManus
|
368,811,632
|
99.78 %
|
803,183
|
0.22 %
|
Lorraine Mitchelmore
|
364,043,370
|
98.49 %
|
5,571,445
|
1.51 %
|
Madhu Ranganathan
|
368,358,842
|
99.66 %
|
1,255,973
|
0.34 %
|
Darryl White
|
367,707,076
|
99.48 %
|
1,907,740
|
0.52 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.
Internet: www.bmo.com X: @BMOMedia
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
For News Media Inquiries: John Fenton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Inquiries: Christine Viau, Head, Investor Relations, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-7834
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