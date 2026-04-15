BMO Announces Election of Board of Directors Français

News provided by

BMO Financial Group

Apr 15, 2026, 16:30 ET

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

At the meeting, all director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 17, 2026 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Janice M. Babiak

354,755,101

95.98 %

14,859,714

4.02 %

Craig W. Broderick

367,498,923

99.43 %

2,115,892

0.57 %

Tammy L. Brown

368,739,106

99.76 %

875,709

0.24 %

Hazel Claxton

368,428,591

99.68 %

1,186,224

0.32 %

Diane L. Cooper

368,205,660

99.62 %

1,407,884

0.38 %

George A. Cope

357,023,631

96.59 %

12,591,185

3.41 %

Stephen Dent

365,401,455

98.86 %

4,213,360

1.14 %

Martin S. Eichenbaum

365,964,241

99.01 %

3,650,574

0.99 %

David Harquail

368,545,013

99.71 %

1,069,802

0.29 %

Eric R. La Flèche

358,092,154

96.88 %

11,522,661

3.12 %

Brian McManus

368,811,632

99.78 %

803,183

0.22 %

Lorraine Mitchelmore

364,043,370

98.49 %

5,571,445

1.51 %

Madhu Ranganathan

368,358,842

99.66 %

1,255,973

0.34 %

Darryl White

367,707,076

99.48 %

1,907,740

0.52 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.  

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities. 

Internet: www.bmo.com                           X: @BMOMedia

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For News Media Inquiries: John Fenton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Inquiries: Christine Viau, Head, Investor Relations, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-7834

Organization Profile

BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and...