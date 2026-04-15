TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

At the meeting, all director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 17, 2026 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Janice M. Babiak 354,755,101 95.98 % 14,859,714 4.02 % Craig W. Broderick 367,498,923 99.43 % 2,115,892 0.57 % Tammy L. Brown 368,739,106 99.76 % 875,709 0.24 % Hazel Claxton 368,428,591 99.68 % 1,186,224 0.32 % Diane L. Cooper 368,205,660 99.62 % 1,407,884 0.38 % George A. Cope 357,023,631 96.59 % 12,591,185 3.41 % Stephen Dent 365,401,455 98.86 % 4,213,360 1.14 % Martin S. Eichenbaum 365,964,241 99.01 % 3,650,574 0.99 % David Harquail 368,545,013 99.71 % 1,069,802 0.29 % Eric R. La Flèche 358,092,154 96.88 % 11,522,661 3.12 % Brian McManus 368,811,632 99.78 % 803,183 0.22 % Lorraine Mitchelmore 364,043,370 98.49 % 5,571,445 1.51 % Madhu Ranganathan 368,358,842 99.66 % 1,255,973 0.34 % Darryl White 367,707,076 99.48 % 1,907,740 0.52 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

Internet: www.bmo.com X: @BMOMedia

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

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