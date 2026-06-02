This year, 14,000 BMO employees, friends and community members came together by walking, fundraising, volunteering and raising awareness in support of Kids Help Phone and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Together, Team BMO raised $2.2 million CAD, helping expand access to critical, frontline mental health services in communities across North America.

"At BMO, we believe mental health is health and we're committed to advancing access to care, reducing stigma, and supporting the wellbeing of our employees and the communities we serve," said Helen Seibel, Head, Employee and Community Giving, BMO. "BMO Walks for Good reflects the power of that commitment in action. Year after year, Team BMO shows up with purpose, compassion and leadership--helping drive real progress for mental health. Together, we're helping ensure more people can access timely, trusted support when they need it most."

Funds raised through BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk will help Kids Help Phone continue providing 24/7 professional counselling and text‑based mental health support to young people across Canada--ensuring help is always available, whenever and wherever it's needed.

"Every year, the BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk reminds us what is possible when people come together for young people and their mental health. This year's success is a powerful reflection of the commitment of BMO employees, volunteers, donors and communities across the country," said Aaron Sanderson, President and CEO of Kids Help Phone Foundation. "As demand for professional counselling and crisis support continues to grow, this support helps ensure Kids Help Phone can be there for young people in the moments they need us most. Together with BMO, we are helping more young people Feel Out Loud and access trusted support."

Support generated through NAMIWalks will help expand education programs, peer‑led support groups and advocacy services that empower individuals and families affected by mental illness across the United States.

"We are deeply grateful for BMO's continued partnership and commitment to NAMIWalks," said Morgan Sills, NAMI National Senior Manager and NAMIWalks Lead. "Through their sponsorship and fundraising efforts, BMO is helping to power lifesaving mental health education, advocacy, and support programs for people in communities nationwide."

While community needs may differ across regions, the goal of BMO Walks for Good is unified: advancing timely, stigma‑free mental health support that helps people feel less alone and better equipped to navigate life's challenges.

The campaign's impact was driven by BMO employees who led walks in their communities, built local teams, mobilized peer‑to‑peer fundraising and sparked important conversations around mental health. Every action, whether large or small, contributed to meaningful outcomes across Canada and the U.S.

BMO Walks for Good reflects BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life by helping strengthen communities, advance mental wellness and foster a culture of care for one another.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.



Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2025, BMO directed more than $124 million to drive progress for communities, which included $101 million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

BMO employees spent over 54,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $40.3 million of donations through employee-driven giving in the bank's annual campaigns.

For more information, please visit BMO.com

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Kate Simandl, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867‑3996