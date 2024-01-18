TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. (BMOAM), the manager of the BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs), today announced changes to the risk ratings for certain BMO ETFs.

These risk rating changes are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and an annual review conducted by BMOAM to determine the risk level of the BMO ETFs.

Effective immediately, the risk ratings for the following BMO ETFs have changed as set out below:

BMO ETF Name Ticker Previous New BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF DISC Medium Medium to High BMO Japan Index ETF ZJPN Medium to High Medium BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZJPN.F Medium to High Medium BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units) ZPR.U Medium Medium to High BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL Medium Medium to High BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF ZNQ Medium Medium to High BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP Low to Medium Medium BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP Low to Medium Medium BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units) ZUP.U Low to Medium Medium BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units) ZWB.U Medium High BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU Low to Medium Medium BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units) ZMI.U Low to Medium Medium

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® or NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMOAM. The BMO ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The BMO ETFs are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the BMO ETFs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if any) all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.7 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.



About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of October 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

