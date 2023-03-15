BMO Announces 2022 BMO Celebrating Women Grant Recipients

This year's program supported twelve women-owned businesses with a total of $150,000 in grants

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO today announced the 2022 recipients of its BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program for women-owned businesses across Canada, in collaboration with Deloitte. As part of this year's program, BMO has pledged $150,000 in grants awarded to 12 Canadian women-owned businesses.

"Now in its third consecutive year, this program has supported 56 women-owned businesses with $530,000 in grant dollars, in both Canada and the U.S., to help women entrepreneurs progress their businesses to the next level," said Christine Cooper, Executive Vice-President & Head, BMO Commercial Bank Canada. "Our commitment to removing barriers to all women's financial progress is at the core of our BMO Celebrating Women programs and a driving force behind our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life."

"The winners of the BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program stand as a pillar of excellence in Canadian business and their role in helping drive our economy forward is paramount to ensuring Canada remains competitive on the world stage," said Linda Blair, Chief Experience Officer, Deloitte Canada. "We are honoured to stand alongside this year's winners as they continue to make a positive impact on their communities and inspire other women-owned businesses across the country."

The 2022 BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program recipients are below:

BMO is committed to supporting the advancement of women both within the bank and beyond:

In 2022, BMO supported over 130,000 women entrepreneurs across Canada and re-committed $5 billion in capital over five years to Canadian women-owned businesses.

and re-committed in capital over five years to Canadian women-owned businesses. BMO established customer programs, BMO for Women (CAN) and Women in Business (US), in 2016. The programs focus on advancing gender parity for the bank's clients, supporting the growth of women-owned businesses and empowering women to feel confident about their finances and their financial futures.

Since 2018, over 15 percent of all women fintech founders in North America have come through BMO's doors through the WMN•FINtech program.

have come through BMO's doors through the WMN•FINtech program. As part of BMO's Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy, BMO reached its North American enterprise goal of 40 per cent sustainable gender equity and will continue forward with bold targets for robust representation of women in senior leadership roles across the bank.

To learn more about the grant recipients and access tools and educational resources for women entrepreneurs visit: bmoforwomen.com and join the social conversation using #BMOforWomen.

About BMO for Women

BMO is committed to supporting initiatives that empower women within its workforce and the communities the bank serves. BMO has partnered with organizations such as the Women Presidents' Organization, GroYourBiz, Women Business Enterprises, and Women Get On Board to provide expertise, leadership, knowledge, and opportunities for women to network and learn. In 2021, BMO announced a $750 million Women in Business Bond solution with proceeds being allocated toward women-owned enterprises as defined in BMO's Sustainable Financing Framework, including micro, small and medium-sized businesses. Through the BMO-owned recognition program for women in North America – BMO Celebrating Women – BMO celebrates successful women who have given back to their communities or achieved success in business. Since 2012, BMO Celebrating Women has honoured more than 200 women in communities across Canada and the United States.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Kate Simandl, BMO, [email protected], (416) 867-3996