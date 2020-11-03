BMO and Visa Canada Collaborate to Introduce Two New Reward Credit Cards to meet Canadians Lifestyle Needs

BMO eclipse Visa Infinite – A premium card designed for digitally-savvy millennials that offers 5x the points in everyday categories including dining, groceries, gas, transit and rideshare, a $50 annual lifestyle credit and 10 per cent more points when a secondary cardholder is added, mobile insurance coverage, as well as unique entertainment, dining and travel experiences.

– A premium card designed for digitally-savvy millennials that offers 5x the points in everyday categories including dining, groceries, gas, transit and rideshare, a annual lifestyle credit and 10 per cent more points when a secondary cardholder is added, mobile insurance coverage, as well as unique entertainment, dining and travel experiences. BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege – A luxurious, metal card that provides customers with unparalleled travel and lifestyle benefits, and access to elevated and specially curated experiences. Cardholders will receive 5x the points in everyday categories including dining, groceries, gas, drugstore and travel and a $200 annual lifestyle credit. While travelling, primary cardholders can receive six lounge passes, airport parking and valet, and robust travel insurance. When a second cardholder is added, customers will earn 25 per cent more points.

"With these new cards, we have completely re-imagined what a rewards credit card can be," said Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking, BMO Financial Group. "We took the time to listen to the needs of our customers when creating these cards and understand that their needs are evolving. We have built these cards to better fit with what Canadians are now looking for: immediate and relevant rewards. We are especially excited by how Canadians will benefit from the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite card and our customers can now take advantage of cards that deliver exclusive benefits and that rewards their everyday purchases. We are always looking for opportunities to help Canadians make real financial progress, and working with Visa Canada to launch these two cards is one of the many ways we are doing this."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with BMO to offer their cardholders greater choice, flexibility and security through access to Visa's leading capabilities and benefits," said Stacey Madge, President & Country Manager, Visa Canada. "When banking innovation meets payments innovation, the possibilities are endless. Together we are redefining the cardholder experience by meeting the unique lifestyle needs of Canadians in our ever-changing, dynamic world."

According to BMO Economics, the Canadian economy has outperformed most expectations through the early stages of the recovery from the pandemic with consumers playing a vital role. While economic challenges persist for certain sectors, spending in areas like groceries, general merchandise, and electronics have all seen an increase.

To help Canadians, the new BMO eclipse Visa credit cards are designed to reward customers on everyday purchases. The cards offer a competitive and accelerated earn rate, where customers earn 5x the points on those purchases and one BMO Reward for every dollar spent. New eclipse cardholders also have access to best-in-class Visa benefits including virtual and in-person dining events through the Visa Infinite Dining Series, the Visa Infinite Hotel Collection and access to unique experiences through Visa's sponsorship of world renowned events and organizations.

To learn more about the new BMO eclipse Visa Infinite and BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege credit cards, please visit: www.bmo.com/youreclipse

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $974 billion as of July 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. Our relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit visa.ca, usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.html and @VisaCA.

*Visa, Visa Infinite and Visa Infinite Privilege are trademarks of Visa International Service Association and used under license.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: For News Media Inquiries: Olivia Fraczkowski, BMO Financial Group, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996; Jessica Culp, Visa Canada, [email protected], (647) 244-7831

Related Links

www.bmo.com

