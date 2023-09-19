Volunteers sign up in record numbers to plant trees where they live and work.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - On September 20, over 1,500 volunteers will join Tree Canada and BMO employees to celebrate National Tree Day in 17 communities across every province.

This is the largest National Tree Day celebration to date, with most Tree Canada hosted events currently sold out, and over 50 celebrations registered by local groups, schools, and workplaces in communities from coast to coast.

Tree Canada and BMO are working together for the second year in a row to increase community well-being and take action on climate change by planting native trees and shrubs in local parks and green spaces. Trees provide numerous environmental and health benefits as they grow, and increasing urban tree canopy is key to regulating temperatures during heat waves, removing pollutants from the air, reducing flood risks and increasing wildlife habitat.

BMO is donating $350,000 over two years in support of National Tree Day and Tree Canada's mission to inspire, educate and enable Canadians to plant and nurture trees to improve lives and address climate change. Thanks to BMO's support, more volunteers will plant trees in more communities than on any previous National Tree Day.

Those wanting to celebrate National Tree Day can join a planned event in their community or organize their own event to plant trees, clean up a local green space, or learn about trees and how to care for them. Event organizers can register on the Tree Canada website for a chance to win a tree planting event for their community in 2024.

Free planting events will take place in St. John's, NL; Charlottetown, PE; Halifax, NS; Truro, NS; Saint John, NB; Quebec City, QC; Montreal, QC; Ottawa, ON; Toronto, ON; Mississauga, ON; Vaughan, ON; Peterborough, ON; Winnipeg, MB; Saskatoon, SK; Edmonton, AB; Olds, AB and North Vancouver, BC.

For more on National Tree Day and how to get involved, visit treecanada.ca/nationaltreeday, or join the conversation on social media: #NationalTreeDay #NTD2023.

Quotes:

"BMO is pleased to continue our Purpose-driven work with Tree Canada putting our shared goals into action by making progress for a sustainable future and transition to a net-zero world," said Helen Seibel, Head, Community and Employee Giving, BMO. "Thank you, Team BMO and members of our community from across the country for your dedication to this important cause and joining us to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life."

"Tree Canada is inspired by the fact that Canadians have signed up in record numbers to plant trees with us on National Tree Day," said Nicole Hurtubise, Chief Executive Officer, Tree Canada. "In the face of this year's devastating wildfires, it is heartening to see that more individuals, local groups and businesses are taking meaningful steps to grow Canada's tree canopy and help us grow better places to live in communities across the country."

About National Tree Day

National Tree Day is a day to celebrate trees, take action on climate change and connect with nature. On March 2, 2011 a private members motion to declare the Wednesday of National Forest Week, National Tree Day, received consent from the House of Commons. The motion was presented at the urging of Tree Canada. Since then, Tree Canada has planted over 10,000 trees with the help of community volunteers across the country in celebration of National Tree Day.

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments, in every province across the country. We help to grow Canada's tree canopy through our programs, research, and engagement efforts and by offering grants to communities and schools. We collaborate with a network of industry experts, academics, and other non-profits to deepen community knowledge and help municipalities plan and sustain local canopy. Together with our partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 84 million trees.

About BMO

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. In 2022, our social impact included more than $69 million donated to hundreds of charities and non-profit organizations across North America to help drive progress by enabling individuals to thrive and communities to prosper. Our colleagues spent almost 50,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $26 million of donations through our annual employee giving program. For more information, please visit BMO.com.

