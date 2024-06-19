Eight more planned installations in 2024, including an art piece for BMO's new Eaton Centre flagship branch, set to open this fall in Toronto .

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO today announced the continuation of its National Mural Series, a community-driven art program in partnership with STEPS Public Art, to create custom murals in BMO branches across Canada.

The BMO National Mural Series is a hyperlocal art program that engages local artists to create custom murals in retail branches across Canada. BMO has commissioned more than 60 works of art, inspired directly from individual communities, in branches from British Columbia to Newfoundland since launching the program in 2021.

"BMO is proud to serve communities across Canada, and our branch network helps us build and maintain local connections," said Roy Stanjevich, Head, North American Physical Channels, BMO. "BMO's National Mural Series gives us the opportunity to bring beautiful art to our communities while supporting local arts and culture and aligns with our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life."

The Branch Mural Committee currently has eight more installations planned for 2024, including a piece by local Toronto artist, Jessica Thalmann, for BMO's new Eaton Centre flagship branch, opening fall 2024. Thalmann also designed an abstract piece that integrated the rich history of the Bloor and Bathurst area of Toronto for the June opening of the new Mirvish Village Branch.

"Working with BMO and STEPS on the BMO National Mural Series has been a great opportunity to extend my deep archival and historical investigation into the architectural legacy of Mirvish Village and surrounding neighbourhood," said Ms. Thalmann. "This National Mural Series gives me the opportunity to create a permanent public artwork and has been an invaluable and humbling experience. I feel honoured to stitch together architectural details including vernacular signage, historical landmarks, and Victorian homes that celebrate the continued legacy of this place as part of Toronto's urban fabric."

Additional murals planned for branches in 2024 are in Richmond, British Columbia; Montreal, Quebec; and Ottawa, Ontario.

To learn more about the BMO National Murals Series, the murals displayed in local branches and STEPS Public Art visit stepspublicart.org/BMO.

