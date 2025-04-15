New digital platform combines LINK's cutting-edge technology with BMO's innovative ETF lineup, enabling employees to invest in BMO ETFs through employer-sponsored group plans – a first among major Canadian financial institutions

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (BMO), together with LINK Investment Management Inc. (LINK), today announced the launch of the new BMO-LINK Workplace Savings Platform, offering employers a one-stop, digital solution to help their employees achieve their savings and retirement goals.

When introduced in their workplace, BMO-LINK plan holders will have the ability to contribute to several types of employer-sponsored group plans, including Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs), Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) and Deferred Profit-Sharing Plans (DPSPs). As a first among major Canadian financial institutions, BMO-LINK plan holders will be able to construct portfolios with BMO Exchange-Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) that offer diversification, liquidity, flexibility and low fees.

"The BMO-LINK Workplace Savings Platform makes it easier for businesses of any size to support their employees' savings and retirement goals," said Trevor Philp, Managing Director, Head of Group Investment Plans, BMO Global Asset Management. "We are excited to break new ground by offering BMO ETFs to give participants more control over their savings and retirement planning. We look forward to sharing this full-service solution with new and prospective business and commercial clients, as well as with companies where BMO already has an existing relationship."

The online enrollment process guides plan holders through a series of questions to determine their risk profile, time horizon and investment objectives, which are used to recommend an investment portfolio comprised of BMO ETFs. The platform offers many additional features, including automatic payroll deductions with matching employer contributions and portfolio rebalancing. The BMO-LINK Workplace Savings Platform helps streamline administrative tasks and features an online employer portal to request reports and update plan holder changes, as well as payroll information.

BMO and LINK

In May 2023, BMO acquired a minority stake in LINK, one of Canada's leading online workplace savings and pension plan technology administrators. The company offers its white-labeled Workplace Savings and Pension Plans platform to financial institutions, supporting ongoing digital transformation and continuing efforts to modernize workplace savings operations with best-in-class technology and customer support.

"BMO's minority investment and collaboration with LINK enables us to continue developing best-in-class B2B SaaS Platform technology that will help more Canadians save for retirement, while providing employers with a differentiated benefit to attract, reward and retain top talent," said Brian McClennon, CEO and Co-Founder, LINK.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About LINK

LINK is Canada's leading digital workplace savings and pension plan platform. The company is on a mission to provide a simple, affordable and effective retirement saving experience to all working Canadians through its licensing partners. LINK is delivering on this mission through its leading SOC2 Type 2 compliant B2B SaaS workplace savings experience and by empowering partners to improve and streamline their group retirement administration operations with the LINK Workplace Savings and Pension Plans platform.

