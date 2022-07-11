New credit card benefit provides BMO AIR MILES Mastercard holders the ability to earn double the Reward MilesTM on every grocery purchase, regardless of retailer.

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - This summer, shopping for groceries at any grocery store across the country is about to get a whole lot more rewarding thanks to BMO and the AIR MILES® Reward Program. As longstanding partners, BMO and AIR MILES are launching a new card benefit on BMO AIR MILES World Elite and BMO AIR MILES Mastercard products that will provide cardholders a 2x multiplier on all grocery purchases, regardless of retailer.

The new benefit will officially launch August 1. Cardholders will continue to benefit from the existing 3x multiplier at participating AIR MILES partners across Canada, including at Metro grocery stores in Ontario.

"BMO is thrilled to announce the new grocery accelerator to enhance the value of BMO AIR MILES products for our cardholders," said Jennifer Douglas, Head, North American Retail and Small Business Payments, BMO. "BMO is committed to helping cardholders get more out of their spending and make real financial progress. This multiplier on groceries provides AIR MILES collectors even more reason to use BMO AIR MILES products to help make their money go further wherever they shop."

Having an AIR MILES credit card is already the fastest way to get rewarded with the AIR MILES Reward Program. AIR MILES collectors with an affiliated bank credit card product earn Miles nearly 8x faster than those without one.* This new benefit enhances the already impressive earn potential with the ability to earn 2x the Miles on grocery purchases while still being able to double dip and get points from other loyalty programs. Across Canada the average cardholder will earn nearly 40 per cent more Miles for their grocery purchases as a result of this change1.

At a time when Canadians are looking to get more from each trip to the grocery store, BMO and AIR MILES have the answer.

"We have already been providing collectors with the flexibility to earn everywhere through our portfolio of credit cards. Starting this August, we are accelerating that earn potential and providing consumers with the confidence of knowing that each grocery trip, wherever they choose to shop, will help further accelerate the path to their next reward," said Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "We're committed to providing the choice, flexibility and value that Canadian consumers demand from their loyalty program, and we are proud to collaborate with our valued partner BMO to follow through on this promise."

While the new benefit officially launches August 1, BMO AIR MILES Mastercard cardholders already experience a series of card benefits, including:

BMO AIR MILES World Elite Mastercard

Ability to earn Miles everywhere at a rate of 1 Mile per $12



3x the Miles at participating partners



Automatic upgrade to AIR MILES Onyx ® collector status

Automatic upgrade to Shell Go+ membership.



Ability to use fewer Dream Miles TM on select flights and merchandise

on select flights and merchandise BMO AIR MILES Mastercard

Ability to earn Miles everywhere at a rate of 1 Mile per $25



3x the Miles at participating partners



Automatic upgrade to AIR MILES Gold ® collector status

Ability to use fewer Dream Miles on select flights and merchandise

To apply for a BMO AIR MILES Mastercard product today, visit https://www.bmo.com/airmiles

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 10 million active collector accounts. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations. For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca.

*Based on a comparison between February 2021 and July 2021 showing an average of 2,557 AIR MILES Reward Miles earned by collectors who used an AIR MILES credit card vs. the average of 327 Miles earned by collectors who didn't use an AIR MILES credit card.

1Based on a comparison for all BMO AIR MILES Mastercard Cardholder forecasted spend on grocery purchases across Canada between January 2022 and May 2022 showing a 39.9% increase in eligible Miles.

