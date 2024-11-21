Award recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage.

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - For the third time, BMO has been named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ by Waterstone Human Capital, a leading executive search firm specializing in recruitment and talent management.

This award recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help them enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage. It is presented annually to companies that: demonstrate exemplary performance in vision and leadership; recruitment and hiring for fit; cultural alignment and measurement; retention; rewards and recognition; organizational performance; and corporate social responsibility.

"BMO's Winning Culture empowers our employees to deliver the leading customer experience that helps our clients and communities make progress every day," said Darryl White, CEO of BMO Financial Group. "Team BMO is proud to have our culture recognized as one of the Most Admired Corporate Cultures in Canada, which is a testament to our focus on living our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life."

"These awards recognize the very best in corporate culture – those leaders and organizations that have built and nurtured performance-driven cultures and that are at the forefront of culture best practices," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "This year's winners actively craft high-performance cultures and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same."

"On behalf of Waterstone Human Capital and our partners, congratulations to the 2024 award winners," says Parker. "We look forward to celebrating their success and the impact culture is having on their growth and performance."

Guided by its Purpose, BMO's Winning Culture continues to deliver strong and in many cases peer-leading performance, and industry observers have taken notice:

BMO was recognized as one of 2024's World's Most Ethical Companies for the seventh consecutive year by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

World Finance Magazine named BMO Best Commercial Bank in Canada for the ninth year, Best Retail Bank in Canada for the second consecutive year, and Best Private Bank in Canada for the 13th consecutive year.

for the ninth year, Best Retail Bank in for the second consecutive year, and Best Private Bank in for the 13th consecutive year. BMO was awarded the 2024 Celent Model Bank award for its seamless completion of the integration of Bank of the West. The largest-ever acquisition by a Canadian bank significantly expanded BMO's footprint in key U.S. markets, making BMO the eighth largest bank in North America and one of the continent's top four commercial lenders.

To learn more about BMO's Winning Culture please visit BMO Life | Our Culture

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About Waterstone Human Capital

Better leaders, better cultures, better results. It's no surprise Waterstone's promise has culture right in the middle — the same place where culture sits in every high-performance organization, including ours. Since 2003, we've been providing retained executive search services and leadership and culture advisory services like culture measurement, leadership assessment and leadership, team and culture development to organizations across Canada and the U.S. Over that time, we've been champions and enablers of high-performance leadership and cultures. We built a thriving learning community and ecosystem around it. We share its best practices at summits, in books, and through programs like the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO) Awards. And most important of all, we see its impact in our clients' cultures and results every day.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For media inquiries: Kate Simandl, Media Relations, BMO, [email protected]; Robyn Levy, Program Manager - Most Admired Awards, Waterstone Human Capital [email protected] 647-505-4536