As Black Friday 2023 approaches, BLUETTI, a pioneer in portable power solutions, is offering unbeatable prices on its products during the shopping season starting November 17. Also, The company will launch its new AC70 power generator.

Both the AC300+B300 and AC500+B300S have a modular design that allows homeowners to expand capacity as their needs grow. Quickly switching in 20 milliseconds, they ensure continuous power for essential home appliances during blackouts. When connected to solar panels, the AC300 system can harvest 2,400 watts of solar energy, and AC500 systems can collect as much as 3,000 watts to get through extended power outages. Notably, the AC500 system can operate at full power at temperatures as low as -20°C.

The compact BLUETTI AC180 provides 18,00W of UPS in the middle of a blackout or on the road. Its efficient 1,440W AC recharging can bring the 1,152Wh battery from flat to 80% in 45 minutes in Turbo Charge mode. When connected to solar panels, it charges at 500W in full sun, with all charging details accessible in its companion BLUETTI app.

BLUETTI AC200MAX remains a great option for powering indoors and out. Expandable capacity from 2,048Wh to a maximum of 8,192Wh, 16 sockets, and efficient 1,400W dual charging are the reasons why it still tops the sales charts.

The New AC70 weighs only 10.2kg and offers 1,000W of continuous output, with the ability to deliver 2,000W of power in Power Lifting mode. With fast-charging options, 850W AC input for 0%-80% in just 45 minutes, this 768Wh power beast is ideal for short trips.

The 4.6kg EB3A pumps 600W AC power from its small 268Wh battery. Its 9 versatile outlets charge up all outdoor essentials at once. It boasts a 430W fast AC+solar dual charge that goes from empty to full in 1.2~1.7 hours.

BLUETTI's Black Friday also offers such as special gifts, multiplied BLUETTI Bucks, exclusive coupons, and more.

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. BLUETTI offers eco-friendly energy storage solutions for homes, indoors and outdoors. With a commitment to sustainability, BLUETTI has gained the trust of millions worldwide and expanded to over 100 countries.

