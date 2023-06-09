BLUETTI to Release AC180, Another Breakthrough in Portable Power

TORONTO, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- BLUETTI, a leader in energy storage, will unveil its all-new AC180 mobile power station on June 20 at 19:00 PDT. Designed with many outstanding features, this newcomer is ideal for outdoor activities, emergency backup, and more.

Big power and capacity in a small package

At only 17kg, the AC180 provides 1,800W output and 1,152Wh capacity, making it small yet powerful to meet various power needs. Adding a 2,700W Power Lifting mode, it can effortlessly run high-powered appliances like kettles, hairdryers, microwaves, etc.

For extra power, the AC180 can be connected to a 2,048Wh B230 or 3,072Wh B300 external battery, which acts as a power bank. Any AC180 bundle includes a free P090D to DC7909 connection cable.

Lightning Recharge Speed

Even when exploring far from the grid, the reliable AC180 power source is always on call. With up to 1,440W turbocharging, 0-80% SOC takes only about 45 minutes! so a lot of power is always ready to go.

Uninterrupted Power Supply

Thanks to the UPS system, there's no need to worry about data loss or hardware damage in the event of a power outage. The AC180 can automatically detect it and seamlessly switch over in 20ms.

Reliable Power with Peace of Mind

With safety and longevity in mind, BLUETTI uses safe and durable LiFePO4 battery cells and offers an industry-leading 5-year warranty for worry-free use.

Easy Control & Monitor

In addition to a 1.7-inch LCD display and larger font size for easy viewing, the AC180 also supports a smart BLUETTI APP for real-time monitoring and remote control via the phone. Now system setup and OTA updates can be done with just a touch of a finger.

Availability

The AC180 will debut on June 20. The price has not yet been announced, but it will be worth the wait.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.ca/ or follow BLUETTI on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.ca/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_canada/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bluetti_inc

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@BLUETTIOfficial

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC

For further information: Tara Fu, [email protected]