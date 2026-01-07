TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- BLUETTI, a global leader in portable power and energy storage solutions, today announced the Canadian launch of two new products--the BLUETTI Elite 400 Portable Power Station and the BLUETTI Charger 2 Unified Alternator & Solar Smart Energy Hub. Launching simultaneously on Jan. 6, both are available nationwide with limited-time Early Bird pricing.

BLUETTI Launches Elite 400 Portable Power Station and Charger 2 alternator charger to Canada

Designed for residential backup and workshop use, the Elite 400 delivers high-capacity power in a portable form factor. It features a 3,840Wh battery capacity and a 2,600W rated output, enabling it to support essential household appliances such as refrigerators, power tools, and home office equipment during outages. Integrated rolling wheels and a telescopic handle allow for easy mobility around the home, offering a practical alternative to fixed backup systems.

The Elite 400 also supports fast and flexible recharging through AC and solar inputs, reaching up to 80% charge in approximately 70 minutes. Smart power management features, including remote monitoring and scheduled power control via the BLUETTI App, enhance ease of use for everyday homeowners.

The BLUETTI Elite 400 launches with early bird pricing starting at $1,899, providing homeowners with a high-capacity backup power option without the need for permanent installation.

For RV owners, vanlifers, and overland travelers, the BLUETTI Charger 2 introduces a unified approach to on-the-road energy management. By combining alternator charging and solar input into a single smart hub, the Charger 2 allows both power sources to operate simultaneously, delivering up to 1,200W of total charging power. This enables significantly faster charging compared to traditional vehicle systems.

Compatible with 95% of third-party portable power stations, the Charger 2 uses the same wiring infrastructure as its predecessor, allowing existing Charger 1 users to upgrade through a simple drop-in replacement. Beyond charging, it functions as the control center for vehicle-based energy systems, managing power distribution while driving or parked and helping protect the vehicle's starter battery.

The BLUETTI Charger 2 launches in Canada at an early bird price of $499, with a special $149 upgrade price available for existing Charger 1 owners for a limited time.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI is a global innovator in clean energy storage, providing sustainable power solutions for home backup, outdoor recreation, and off-grid living. Through its growing ecosystem of portable power stations, solar solutions, and smart energy systems, BLUETTI empowers users worldwide to stay powered anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC

Tara Fu, [email protected]